Phenikaa wins fifth consecutive Vietnam National Brand title

HÀ NỘI — Phenikaa Group has received the Vietnam National Brand designation for its VICOSTONE engineered stone products for the fifth consecutive time, highlighting its investment in technology, innovation and sustainable manufacturing.

The recognition was announced at the 10th Vietnam National Brand ceremony, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade. Phenikaa first received the designation in 2018.

The 2026 selection process placed greater emphasis on innovation and creativity, including research and development, technology adoption, intellectual property protection, digital transformation and the green economy.

Phenikaa said it has invested in research and technology development throughout its 16-year history, seeking to strengthen its competitiveness by developing proprietary expertise and improving production efficiency.

The group operates seven engineered stone production lines with combined annual capacity of more than 3.5 million square metres, as well as two fabrication facilities with annual capacity of 500,000 square metres.

It also operates a cristobalite plant and a chemical plant producing unsaturated polyester resin. The company said both facilities use technology developed, designed and operated by its own experts and scientists.

Phenikaa has localised and mastered more than 95 per cent of its raw material inputs, making it one of the few engineered stone manufacturers globally to achieve that level of localisation, it said.

The group has also integrated multi-axis robotic automation systems into its production operations to improve efficiency and meet quality and design requirements in international markets.

Alongside investment in technology, Phenikaa said its Kaizen-5S continuous improvement programme, introduced in 2015, generated 1,699 initiatives in industrial production in 2025, creating value of more than 5.24 billion dong (US$199,000).

The company said the programme encouraged employees to identify operational issues and improve productivity, product quality and resource efficiency.

Product development

Phenikaa said its product development strategy aimed to combine technological advances with designs that meet customer demand for durable, visually distinctive materials and nature-inspired interiors.

The company said its investment in research, manufacturing technology and continuous improvement was intended to strengthen product value and operational efficiency amid intensifying international competition.

According to Phenikaa, it is also expanding its range of environmentally friendly products while increasing the use of recycled materials in production.

It added that the fifth consecutive national brand recognition will support further investment in innovation, new materials and smart manufacturing, with environmental, social and governance (ESG) principles guiding its development strategy.

The group also aims to achieve net-zero emissions, as it seeks to strengthen VICOSTONE's position in international markets and contribute to raising the profile of Vietnamese brands globally. — VNS