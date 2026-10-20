Vietnam Airlines to launch direct Hanoi–Hangzhou flights in November

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines will launch a direct service between Hà Nội and Hangzhou, a major economic, technology and tourism hub in eastern China, on November 15, with four round-trip flights per week.

The new route will give travellers more convenient access to the Chinese city while creating additional opportunities for trade and tourism between Việt Nam and China. Flights will operate on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays using Airbus A321 aircraft, with a flight time of approximately three hours.

With the addition of Hangzhou, Vietnam Airlines will operate seven direct routes between Việt Nam and China, connecting the two countries through four cities: Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hangzhou.

Nguyễn Quang Trung, deputy general director of Vietnam Airlines, said the new service marked another step in the carrier’s strategy to expand its international network.

“Despite ongoing market challenges, particularly fuel price fluctuations, bringing the route into operation earlier than planned, in the fourth quarter of 2026, demonstrates the airline’s proactive approach and determination to expand international connectivity,” he said.

The route was expected to facilitate trade and tourism while contributing to national economic growth, he added.

Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang Province, is known for West Lake, Longjing tea and the distinctive cultural heritage of the Jiangnan region. It is also a major centre for technology, e-commerce and innovation in China, home to the headquarters of several large businesses.

Located in the Yangtze River Delta, Hangzhou also provides a convenient base for exploring other destinations in eastern China, including Shanghai and cities across the Jiangnan region known for their cultural and historical attractions.

Since the beginning of 2026, Vietnam Airlines has continued to expand its international network, launching services to Amsterdam, Colombo, Phuket and Ahmedabad. The carrier has also increased frequencies on several routes to Seoul, Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei and Kaohsiung in Taiwan (China), Singapore, Manila, Moscow, Melbourne and Sydney.

The expansion reflects the airline’s efforts to strengthen international connectivity and broaden cooperation opportunities. Direct air links are expected to support trade, attract international visitors and enhance Việt Nam’s connections with key markets in the region and beyond. — VNS