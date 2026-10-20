Top leader calls on Danish businesses to bring advanced technology to Việt Nam

COPENHAGEN — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm called on Danish businesses to expand investment in Việt Nam, bringing advanced technology, innovation and green solutions to and strengthening links with local enterprises.

He was speaking at the Việt Nam–Denmark Business Forum in Copenhagen on Tuesday as part of his ongoing visit to the northern European country.

The forum was attended by King Frederik X, representatives of ministries, agencies and localities as well as businesses of the two countries.

In his welcome remarks, King Frederik X said Denmark is among Europe's largest investors in Việt Nam.

He highlighted considerable potential for further cooperation between the two sides in energy efficiency, logistics, food, biotechnology and healthcare, noting that Danish businesses could also generate jobs and help local people develop new skills.

Describing the forum as an important milestone in bilateral relations, he expressed his hope that the two sides would identify practical solutions and new cooperation opportunities to deliver tangible benefits.

General Secretary and President Lâm said Việt Nam and Denmark have built strong friendship and cooperation over more than half a century, evolving from traditional development assistance into an equal and mutually beneficial partnership focused on green and sustainable development.

Despite global economic uncertainties, geopolitical conflicts, supply chain disruptions, energy price fluctuations and rising trade protectionism in 2026, Việt Nam remains committed to maintaining macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, ensuring major economic balances, promoting growth and creating new development space, he said.

Việt Nam is entering a new development phase requiring rapid yet sustainable growth driven by science and technology, innovation, digital transformation, green transition and higher productivity.

To achieve its two centenary goals and pursue double-digit growth in 2026–30, the Southeast Asian country will mobilise all economic sectors, with foreign-invested enterprises continuing to be an important component of the national economy.

The Vietnamese leader stressed that Việt Nam seeks not only investment capital but also advanced technologies, expertise, modern management practices, research and development (R&D), high-quality human resources and stronger links between foreign investors and domestic businesses. He called on Danish enterprises to contribute their experience, resources and reputation to these efforts.

Affirming that investors’ success is Việt Nam’s success, General Secretary and President Lâm said business interests should be aligned with benefits of the country, its people and sustainable economic development. He added that Việt Nam will continue improving cooperation frameworks, facilitating trade and investment, connecting business communities, promoting technology transfer and strengthening domestic firms’ participation in sustainable value chains.

He highlighted opportunities for the two nations to step up economic cooperation in sectors where Denmark has strengths and Việt Nam calls for investment, including renewable energy, logistics, seaports, green shipping, science and technology, innovation, environmental technology, water management, agriculture, food, healthcare, life sciences, green manufacturing, the circular economy and carbon emission reduction.

The Vietnamese leader suggested Danish businesses view Việt Nam as a long-term manufacturing base, logistics and innovation hub, dynamic regional consumer market and increasingly important link in global supply chains.

He also called on the Danish government and relevant agencies to facilitate Danish businesses’ long-term investment in Việt Nam, particularly in renewable energy, infrastructure and logistics, high technology, green transition, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and high-tech agriculture.

Việt Nam hopes Denmark would provide greater support for green finance, technology transfer, workforce training and business connectivity, while encouraging Danish financial institutions and investment funds to join major strategic projects in Việt Nam, he said.

The two countries should also step up policy dialogue, investment promotion and develop concrete cooperation projects, he added.

General Secretary and President Lâm encouraged Danish enterprises to shift from 'investing in Việt Nam' to 'investing alongside Việt Nam' through stronger links with local businesses, from 'producing in Việt Nam' to 'researching, innovating and making in Việt Nam', and from pursuing growth to embracing green and sustainable growth.

He called for stronger cooperation in clean energy, green logistics, low-carbon manufacturing, the circular economy and supply chains meeting high European and international standards.

Reaffirming Việt Nam’s commitment to working closely with the business community, he said the country will continue improving its institutions and investment and business environment, streamlining administrative procedures, developing infrastructure, upgrading workforce skills, facilitating trade and investment, and promptly addressing investors’ concerns.

At the forum, General Secretary and President Lâm, King Frederik X witnessed the exchange of cooperation documents covering life sciences, advanced biomedicine, digital healthcare transformation, innovation and human resource development; chemicals, fertilisers and sustainable energy; offshore wind power; aviation supplies, supply chains and services; quantum science and information technology; and STEAM education. — VNA/VNS