Việt Nam, US seek to promote financial cooperation

HONG KONG — Minister of Finance Ngô Văn Tuấn held a meeting with Erin Browne, US Under Secretary of the Treasury for International Affairs, on Tuesday to promote bilateral financial cooperation and discuss preparations for Vietnam’s hosting of APEC Year 2027.

At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 33rd APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting (FMM) in Hong Kong (China), Tuan highlighted the positive and substantive progress in the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, affirming that Việt Nam's Ministry of Finance has consistently worked to contribute to overall bilateral cooperation.

As Việt Nam prepares to host APEC Year 2027, he said the country plans to propose four groups of priority issues aligned with the Incheon Plan and APEC’s vision. He expressed Việt Nam's hope for advice, experience sharing and support from the US to help finalise these priorities.

For her part, Browne spoke highly of Việt Nam's proposed priorities and affirmed that the US Department of the Treasury stands ready to work closely with Việt Nam to translate them into detailed action plans.

She also expressed the US side’s desire to further deepen substantive cooperation within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, Minister Tuấn called on the US to advance technical-level negotiations on a protocol amending the bilateral tax agreement; share experience and mechanisms for screening technology in foreign direct investment projects; support Việt Nam's position in negotiations on the Agreement on Reciprocal, Fair and Balanced Trade (ART); and soon recognise Việt Nam as a market economy.

Việt Nam consistently maintains a stable and transparent investment and business environment and creates favourable conditions for US enterprises and investors to operate over the long term, he affirmed.

Minister Tuấn took this occasion to invite Browne to pay a working visit to Việt Nam and attend conferences held as part of APEC Year 2027. —VNA/VNS