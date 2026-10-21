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Home Life & Style

Handball team finish third in Asian tournament

October 21, 2026 - 15:46
The tournament, serving a qualification round for the 2026 AHF Asian Women’s Handball Championship, featured six teams from October 14-18 playing in two groups. Việt Nam successfully advanced to the semi-finals where they lost 21-23 to the hosts.

Handball
 

Việt Nam women's handball team at the Women's International Handball Federation Nations Trophy's Asia Zone 1A. They take home a bronze medal on October 20. Photo courtesy of SAV

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese players arrived home on October 20 with a bronze medal from the Women's International Handball Federation Nations Trophy's Asia Zone 1A in Hong Kong, China.

The tournament, serving a qualification round for the 2026 AHF Asian Women’s Handball Championship, featured six teams from October 14-18 playing in two groups. Việt Nam successfully advanced to the semi-finals where they lost 21-23 to the hosts.

In the third-place playoff, Việt Nam defeated Chinese Taipei 25-20 and took the bronze.

Notably, striker Nguyễn Thị Ánh Tuyết was one of best three scorers of the tournament with 25 goals.

North Korea took the top place by beating Hong Kong 25-22 and qualified for the Asian Championship which will be held on November 23-December 3 in Kazakhstan.

The Zone 1B will be organised next from October 27-31 in Thailand where junior and youth athletes will compete for slots in the Continental Phase of the IHF Trophy Asia. — VNS

handball asian championship Việt Nam SEA Games

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