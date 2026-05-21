Is the age of the agent ending?

AF Reeves - @afreeves23

We’ve all been there, haven’t we? Confused and bemused in equal measure at how seemingly complex the administrative side of life here can be. While new and interesting at first, after a while, the sense of a side quest that comes with navigating the bureaucratic labyrinth of Việt Nam begins to lose its charm and feels a lot more like a chore. Everyone knows a guy who knows a guy that can help, and our Zalo chat histories are all littered with attempts to find somebody, anybody for that matter, who can put an end to the countless hours wandering around strange and confusing government buildings.

That’s all well and good, but do we really know who we’re dealing with? Do we stop to check what we’re actually being helped with? Do we learn lessons we can share with other ‘expats’ to cure their potential future headaches? I am by no means arguing for an end to the age of the agent. A good middleman is worth their weight in đồng. They might appear suddenly in the car park of a municipal building, ask to meet in a coffee shop, or invite you over to their fancy office. All should be judged primarily on the testimonies of their clients.

A great agent can expedite a vital document when a clerical error has emerged from the tricky difference between Vietnamese and Western naming conventions. They can liaise with an embassy when cabin crew need to withhold their passports to keep working while applying for a visa. They can meet you at the tax office when your situation fits none of the standard boxes. These are real examples that had real consequences, where strong connections and a sense of where to apply the appropriate pressure for logic to prevail were invaluable to me.

Equally though, there are still parasitic hangers on from a bygone era, when the lines were more blurry and foreigners genuinely had nowhere else to turn. That era has largely closed and the government website is actually pretty handy these days. Yet some agents are still trying it on. Attempting to charge multiple millions of đồng to hold your hand in an office while you complete an application form, which literally has English translations printed on it. Obfuscating the fact that the real fee is VNĐ115,000 and the process takes ten minutes is not assistance. It is deceit dressed up as expertise.

First up, try the forums. The online ‘expat’ community, while occasionally toxic, can be very supportive. Ask an AI to translate the government website. Be vigilant. You are a target. The people making a living off the ignorance and vulnerability of migrants are no better than the shoe shine or cyclo driver who charges VNĐ500,000 to a tourist still struggling with the currency. It wouldn’t be acceptable back home and it is not an image that reflects modern Việt Nam. People should understand the distinction between helpful and predatory. The good agents are still out there, and they are worth every penny. The trick is telling them apart. VNS