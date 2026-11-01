Lychee Aperol Spritz: sweetly unforgettable

An exquisite fusion of classic Italian Aperol and juicy tropical lychees, this cocktail balances vibrant bittersweet notes with delicate, refreshing sweetness. Crafted by Pan Pacific Hanoi’s bar manager Vũ Thị Hồng, it is the perfect drink to enjoy at sunset, adding a touch of elegance to the evening.

Ingredients:

40ml Aperol

30ml lychee syrup

2-3 peeled lychees

Lime

Ice cubes

Method: