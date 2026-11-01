Lychee Aperol Spritz: sweetly unforgettable

Make Celebrations Extraordinary: 1664 and CLOT Unveil the Next Chapter of the East-Meets-French Story in Asia
1.
|Lychee Aperol Spiritz Cocktail. Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific Hanoi
An exquisite fusion of classic Italian Aperol and juicy tropical lychees, this cocktail balances vibrant bittersweet notes with delicate, refreshing sweetness. Crafted by Pan Pacific Hanoi’s bar manager Vũ Thị Hồng, it is the perfect drink to enjoy at sunset, adding a touch of elegance to the evening.
Ingredients:
|Bar manager Vũ Thị Hồng of Pan Pacific Hanoi. — Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific Hanoi
Method: