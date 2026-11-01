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Home Sunday/Weekend Ông Táo's Kitchen

Lychee Aperol Spritz: sweetly unforgettable

November 01, 2026 - 07:19
With Bar manager Vũ Thị Hồng of Pan Pacific Hanoi
Lychee Aperol Spiritz Cocktail. Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific Hanoi

An exquisite fusion of classic Italian Aperol and juicy tropical lychees, this cocktail balances vibrant bittersweet notes with delicate, refreshing sweetness. Crafted by Pan Pacific Hanoi’s bar manager Vũ Thị Hồng, it is the perfect drink to enjoy at sunset, adding a touch of elegance to the evening.

Ingredients:

  • 40ml Aperol
  • 30ml lychee syrup
  • 2-3 peeled lychees
  • Lime
  • Ice cubes
Bar manager Vũ Thị Hồng of Pan Pacific Hanoi. — Photo courtesy of Pan Pacific Hanoi

Method:

  • Fill a large wine glass or martini glass with plenty of ice cubes to keep the drink chilled.
  • Shake the Aperol and lychee syrup together in a cocktail shaker.
  • Pour the mixture into the glass and add lime.
  • Give the mixture a gentle stir and garnish with the peeled lychees. VNS

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