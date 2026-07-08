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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam extends condolences to China over natural disasters

July 08, 2026 - 21:04
Vietnamese leaders on Wednesday sent messages of sympathy to their Chinese counterparts following recent severe rains, flooding, tornadoes and landslides that have caused significant loss of life and property in several localities in China.
A section of a local road is inundated by heavy rains from Typhoon Maysak in Fangcheng Port City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China, on Sunday. — XINHUA/VNA Photo

HÀ NỘI — Following recent severe rains, flooding, tornadoes and landslides that have caused significant loss of life and property in several localities in China, Vietnamese leaders on Wednesday sent messages of sympathy to their Chinese counterparts.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm sent his condolences to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, while Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng extended his sympathy message to Premier Li Qiang.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a message of sympathy to Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Minister of China.

Earlier, he had cabled a similar message to Chen Gang, Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. — VNA/VNS

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