Việt Nam, Japan seek new strides in defence cooperation

HÀ NỘI – General Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, has praised Japan's cooperation with and support for Việt Nam in areas including training, defence industry, technology transfer and war legacy settlement.

He made the remark while receiving Japanese Ambassador to Việt Nam Ito Naoki in Hà Nội on Wednesday, reaffirming that Việt Nam attaches great importance to its Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World with Japan.

The Deputy PM and Defence Minister said that alongside the intensive and extensive development of bilateral ties, defence cooperation has continued to grow in both scope and substance, becoming increasingly effective and practical. Japan is one of the few partners with which Việt Nam maintains a full range of defence cooperation mechanisms, including the deputy minister-level defence policy dialogue and staff consultations between the two countries' naval, ground and air forces.

The official expressed his hope that the Japanese diplomat will continue to support the implementation of bilateral defence cooperation, helping to secure tangible outcomes.

Priority areas include exchanges of delegations at all levels, maintaining consultation and dialogue mechanisms, signing cooperation agreements, and expanding ties between military services and branches. They should also expand collaboration in defence industry, training, military medicine, cybersecurity, United Nations peacekeeping operations and the settlement of war consequences.

Giang also called for continued coordination and mutual support at international multilateral forums, particularly within the framework of the ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting Plus (ADMM-Plus).

He asked Japan to continue providing scholarships while increasing university and postgraduate training in science, engineering and technology for personnel from Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence.

He voiced his confidence that building on decades of cooperation, together with the strong commitment and sustained efforts of the leaders and peoples of both countries, Việt Nam – Japan relations will continue to make new strides across all fields in line with the aspirations and shared interests of both peoples, thereby contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region.

On the occasion, he invited leaders of Japan's Ministry of Defence, Self-Defence Forces, and defence industry enterprises to attend the third Vietnam International Defence Expo, scheduled to be held in Hà Nội this December.

For his part, Ito highly valued the progress of bilateral defence cooperation and affirmed that in his capacity, he will continue working closely with Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence to implement the agreed areas of cooperation, helping to further strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for Peace and Prosperity in Asia and the World. VNA/VNS