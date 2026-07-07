Former ACV Deputy General Director expelled from Party over serious violations

HÀ NỘI — The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission has decided to expel Đỗ Tất Bình, former member of the Standing Board of the Party Committee and former Deputy General Director of the Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV), from the Party for serious violations that caused particularly severe consequences.

The decision was announced following the commission’s eighth session, held in Hà Nội on June 17 and July 6-7 under the chair of Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the commission Trần Sỹ Thanh.

Reviewing disciplinary proposals involving Party members in the Party organisations of Quảng Ninh, Lào Cai, Cà Mau, Đồng Tháp provinces, as well as ACV, the commission concluded that several officials had shown political, moral and lifestyle degradation and committed violations of Party regulations and State laws.

Specifically, the commission found that Bình; and Nguyễn Phương Thảo, former member of the Quảng Ninh Province Party Committee and former secretary of the provincial Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union; Nguyễn Thế Minh, former member of the Quảng Ninh Province Party Committee and former secretary of the Party Committee of Bạc Liêu Province; Đỗ Trường Giang, former member of the Lào Cai Province Party Committee and former director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade; and Dương Thành Trung, former deputy secretary of the Party Committee of Bạc Liêu Province (now part of Cà Mau Province), and former secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former chairman of the provincial People’s Committee had violated rules on things Party members are prohibited from doing and responsibilities for setting an example. Their violations caused particularly serious consequences and severely undermined the prestige of Party organisations and the localities, agencies and units where they worked.

The commission also concluded that Nguyễn Văn Dương, former deputy secretary of the Đồng Tháp Province Party Committee, and former secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former chairman of the provincial People’s Committee for the 2016–21 tenure, and Phạm Thiện Nghĩa, former deputy secretary of the provincial Party Committee, and former secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee and former chairman of the provincial People’s Committee for 2021–26, had violated Party regulations and State laws in the performance of their assigned duties. They were also found to have breached regulations on prohibited activities for Party members and on exemplary responsibility, causing serious consequences and warranting disciplinary action.

After considering the nature, severity, consequences and causes of the violations, and in accordance with Party regulations, the Inspection Commission decided to expel Bình from the Party, issue a warning to Nghĩa, and impose a reprimand on Dương.

It also proposed that competent authorities consider and impose disciplinary measures against Thảo, Minh, Giang and Trung.

At the same session, the commission reviewed the implementation of Party inspection and supervision work, Party financial management and asset and income declarations in the Party organisation of Điện Biên Province. While acknowledging positive results, the commission pointed to shortcomings and violations in inspection and disciplinary work, financial management, and asset declaration practices, and requested relevant organisations and individuals to promptly rectify the identified deficiencies and report the results to the commission.

The commission also considered and settled a complaint involving a Party member and discussed several other important matters. — VNA/VNS