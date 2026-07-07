Army Academy urged to modernise, lead region by 2045

HÀ NỘI — General Phan Văn Giang, member of the Political Bureau, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, has urged the Army Academy to overhaul training, speed up digital transformation and research, and build a high‑calibre teaching and management corps.

He set targets for a smart, modern academy by 2030 and a national and regional leader by 2045 while attending the academy’s 80th anniversary in Lâm Đồng Province yesterday.

General Giang also called for strong Party building, closer coordination with local authorities and people, effective mass mobilisation, gratitude and poverty reduction activities, and contributions to socio‑economic development and security, further promoting the image of Uncle Hồ’s soldiers and strengthening the people’s defence posture.

He urged stronger Việt Nam–Laos–Cambodia solidarity to enhance the academy’s regional and international profile and asked the school to attract, reward and honour talented lecturers and scientists, foster innovative thinking, and press ahead with breakthroughs in science, technology, innovation and digital transformation.

Attending the ceremony included General Phạm Văn Trà, former defence minister; General Nguyễn Tân Cương, former deputy defence minister; senior defence leaders; representatives of central ministries and military units; and leaders of Lâm Đồng, Hà Nội and HCM City.

The Army Academy has developed into a leading centre for training tactical and operational command staff and for military science over eight decades, Academy Director Lieutenant General Đỗ Minh Xương said.

Founded on July 7, 1946, in Tông, Sơn Tây, now part of Hà Nội, the academy observes July 7 as its traditional day.

The school counts five professors, 106 associate professors, two People’s Teachers and 22 Excellent Teachers. All lecturers and education managers hold university degrees; 80 per cent have postgraduate qualifications, including 110 PhDs and 25 associate professors.

Postgraduate and advanced political theory programmes have produced 487 PhDs, nearly 2,000 master’s graduates and 4,523 officers trained through 10 advanced political theory courses.

Tens of thousands of research projects and teaching materials have been applied across the Vietnam People’s Army.

At the ceremony, Minister Giang presented the First-class Fatherland Protection Order to the academy. A congratulatory letter from Party chief and State President Tô Lâm was read. — VNS