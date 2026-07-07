Việt Nam, France enhance cooperation in public policymaking

PARIS — A delegation from the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies, led by Nguyễn Kim Sơn, Deputy Head of the Commission, had a working session with France’s Economic, Social and Environmental Council (CESE) in Paris on Monday to exchange experience in public policymaking.

During the meeting, Sơn briefed the French side on Việt Nam's development process, its socialist-oriented market economy, and the Commission’s role in advising the Party leadership on major socio-economic policies, institutional reform and national development strategies.

The delegation expressed interest in learning from the CESE’s experience in policy consultation, particularly its mechanisms for engaging representative organisations and citizens in the policymaking process.

CESE representatives introduced the Council’s structure and advisory role to the French Government and Parliament on economic, social and environmental policies.

They also highlighted its role in promoting social dialogue, evaluating public policies and serving as a bridge between the State and civil society.

The discussions provided Việt Nam with useful references on France’s policy consultation model, especially in mobilising social expertise and fostering inclusive dialogue.

The working visit to the CESE also contributed to strengthening bilateral cooperation in public policy development as the two countries continue to deepen their strategic partnership.

During the visit, the delegation also met officials at the Embassy of Việt Nam in France and paid tribute to late President Hồ Chí Minh at his statue in Montreau Park, Montreuil city. — VNA/VNS