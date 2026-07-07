NA leader hosts Malaysia’s Attorney General

HÀ NỘI – Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn received visiting Attorney General of Malaysia Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar in Hà Nội on Tuesday, during which he affirmed Việt Nam’s consistent policy of attaching great importance to and effectively implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Malaysia.

The host welcomed the Malaysian Attorney General and his delegation to Việt Nam for working sessions with the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Việt Nam, noting that the visit takes place as the Vietnam – Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been flourishing, becoming increasingly close, trustworthy and effective.

Congratulating Malaysia on successfully performing the ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025, the NA Chairman recalled the strong impression of Malaysia’s development achievements gained during his official visit to Malaysia in September 2025 and attendance at the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-46) there.

He expressed his belief that Malaysia will successfully implement its economic policies to promote sustainable, inclusive and equitable development, improve people’s quality of life, develop a green economy and soon become one of Asia’s leading economies with high income and sustainable development.

Affirming Việt Nam’s interest in fostering ties with with Malaysia, the top legislator underlined the high level of political trust as seen in regular high-level visits and meetings between the two countries' Parties, States, Governments and parliaments. Bilateral cooperation mechanisms have been effectively promoted while people-to-people exchanges have continued to expand.

He highlighted economic cooperation as a bright spot in bilateral ties, noting that two-way trade reached US$16.3 billion in 2025 and $8.8 billion in the first five months of 2026, up 40 per cent year-on-year. Malaysia is currently Việt Nam’s third-largest investor among ASEAN countries and ranks 10th among 154 countries and territories investing in Việt Nam, with 804 valid projects worth a total registered capital of $14.8 billion.

Chairman Mẫn said Việt Nam is accelerating institutional building and perfection, improving law enforcement efficiency and promoting judicial reform, in which judicial agencies, including the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Việt Nam, play an important role in ensuring the rule of law, protecting State and public interests, and safeguarding the rights and legitimate interests of organisations and individuals.

He praised the increasingly close cooperation between the Supreme People’s Procuracy of Việt Nam and the Attorney General’s Chambers of Malaysia in sharing professional experience, upholding justice and protecting citizens’ rights, saying such coordination has contributed to improving crime prevention and combating efforts, ensuring security and promoting socio-economic development in both countries.

The NA leader proposed that the two sides increase mutual visits at all levels and effectively implement cooperation mechanisms to consolidate strategic trust.

He expressed his hope that the Attorney General’s Chambers of Malaysia will support the implementation of the Vietnam – Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership action plan for 2026–2030, Halal industry cooperation and the bilateral legal cooperation programme for 2027–2028.

He also called for maintaining forums and conferences to share professional experience among the two countries’ legal and judicial agencies, while closely coordinating within ASEAN and supporting the building of a substantive and effective Code of Conduct in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) in line with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

For his part, Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar affirmed that Malaysia always treasures the long-standing friendship between the two countries.

As ASEAN members, Việt Nam and Malaysia share strong ties, mutual trust and a common aspiration for peace, stability and prosperity in the region, he said.

The Malaysian Attorney General noted that his office has maintained close ties with the Malaysian parliament, particularly in legislative development and legal consultation, ensuring that laws are consistent with the Constitution.

Hailing the important role of the Vietnamese NA in promoting public governance and strengthening the foundation of the rule of law, he affirmed that Malaysia supports and stands with Việt Nam in pursuing common interests, especially in legal and judicial cooperation. VNA/VNS