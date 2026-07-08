NA moves to clear urgent bills ahead of August extraordinary session

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on Wednesday opened its fourth meeting to push through preparations for the first extraordinary session of the 16th legislature, expected in early August, and to ready items for the year-end sitting.

Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn said the extraordinary session reflects the strong political will of the Party, NA and Government to swiftly institutionalise Central Committee conclusions, tackle urgent issues, remove bottlenecks and reduce pressure on the regular session.

The NA Standing Committee will review 24 draft laws and resolutions for the extraordinary session, two draft laws for the second session, consider and pass 10 ordinances and resolutions under the 2026 legislative programme, and give opinions on three other matters.

The Government has proposed adding amendments to the Housing Law and the Real Estate Business Law for expedited approval at the extraordinary session.

Chairman Mẫn asked NA bodies to assess whether the drafts meet conditions for inclusion. If considered alongside amendments to the Land Law, discussion is expected on July 28.

The meeting will run in two phases, July 8–9 and July 14–17, with July 28 reserved for two items pending Party Central Committee guidance. Four resolutions with broad consensus will be decided in writing to save time.

He ordered strict discipline and timelines, warning that ministers and heads of drafting and appraising agencies will be held accountable if quality or progress slips. Projects that fail to meet standards should be deferred to the year-end 2026 session.

The chairman urged close scrutiny of decentralisation provisions, clear assignment of responsibilities and feasibility checks to avoid legal gaps and overlaps, and pressed ministries to expedite long-delayed guiding documents, notably for planned financial centres in HCM City and Đà Nẵng.

He said the outcomes of the meeting would decisively shape the quality of the upcoming extraordinary session. — VNS