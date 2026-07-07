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Home Politics & Law

Two investigated over alleged anti-State propaganda

July 07, 2026 - 22:07
According to investigators, the two allegedly produced, stored and distributed numerous video clips and a book entitled "Chuyện với Thanh – lời kể mới về ánh sáng" (Stories with Thanh – a new account of light).
Nguyễn Thành Nam at the Investigation Security Agency under the Hà Nội Department of Public Security. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The investigation security agency under the Hà Nội Department of Public Security has initiated criminal proceedings and ordered the detention of Nguyễn Thành Nam and Trần Việt Anh over allegations of “making, storing, distributing, or spreading information, documents, or items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam."

The decisions were issued on July 2 and 7 for Nam (born August 17, 1961) and Việt Anh (born May 21, 1993), respectively, both residing in the capital’s Giảng Võ Ward.

According to investigators, the two allegedly produced, stored and distributed numerous video clips and a book entitled "Chuyện với Thanh – lời kể mới về ánh sáng" (Stories with Thanh – a new account of light). The investigation alleges that the materials distorted the history of Việt Nam's revolutionary movements and the policies and guidelines of the Party and the State, while insulting President Hồ Chí Minh, General Võ Nguyên Giáp and a number of other Party and State leaders.

Trần Việt Anh at the Investigation Security Agency. — VNA/VNS Photo

The agency said their conduct showed signs of the offence of "making, storing, distributing, or spreading information, documents, or items aimed at sabotaging the State of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam," as stipulated under Article 117 of the Penal Code.

The procedural decisions issued by the agency have been approved by the Hà Nội People's Procuracy in accordance with the law.

The investigation is ongoing. — VNA/VNS

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