Vietnamese, Philippine young coast guard officers hold first exchange programme

ĐÀ NẴNG — The first exchange programme between young officers of the Việt Nam Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) opened in Việt Nam’s central city of Đà Nẵng on Tuesday, marking a new milestone in cooperation between the two countries’ maritime law enforcement forces.

The programme is co-chaired by Senior Lieutenant Colonel Phạm Nguyên Phú, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region 2 Command, and Captain Alberto T. Ferre, Chief of Staff of the Maritime Safety Services Command under the PCG.

Running until July 10, the programme has brought together young officers from both forces for a series of professional, cultural and community-oriented activities. These include thematic discussions, courtesy calls on leaders of the Việt Nam Coast Guard Region 2 Command, visits to the command headquarters and Coast Guard vessel CSB 8002, cultural exchanges in Đà Nẵng, and a charity visit to the SOS Children’s Village Đà Nẵng.

After the opening ceremony, delegates participated in professional discussions on search and rescue operations and efforts to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing. In an open and constructive atmosphere, the young officers exchanged practical experiences, professional expertise and coordination mechanisms in maritime law enforcement, contributing to enhancing operational capacity and deepening mutual understanding.

Through the exchange activities, the young officers are expected to strengthen solidarity and build confidence, thereby contributing to the maintenance of peace, security, order and safety, as well as respect for international law in the adjacent waters of the two countries. The programme also underscores the positive role played by maritime law enforcement forces in promoting regional stability and cooperation.

As part of the programme, participants visited SOS Children’s Village Đà Nẵng, where they interacted with children and presented gifts to them. This activity demonstrated a shared commitment to community welfare and helped foster people-to-people friendship between Việt Nam and the Philippines.

The exchange takes place at a particularly meaningful time as Việt Nam and the Philippines are celebrating the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations (1976–2026). Over the past five decades, the bilateral ties have continued to deepen and expand, guided by a strategic vision and a shared commitment to maintaining peace, stability, security, safety and the rule of law at sea, creating important foundations for the two coast guard forces to boost collaboration, and contribute more to peace, stability and development in the region. — VNA/VNS