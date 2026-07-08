NA's first extraordinary session to consider 27 agenda items

HÀ NỘI — The first extraordinary session of the 16th National Assembly (NA) is tentatively scheduled to take place from August 3 to 24, during which lawmakers are expected to consider 27 agenda items, including the adoption of 20 laws and resolutions, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn has said.

The top legislator made the remarks at the fourth session of the NA Standing Committee in Hà Nội on Wednesday, which reviewed preparations for the extraordinary session.

Mẫn said the legislature will consider and decide on 27 items, including 20 laws and normative resolutions, three major national issues, and first-time discussions on four draft laws.

The NA Standing Committee agreed to add a draft resolution replacing Resolution No. 96/2019/QH14 on crime prevention and control, the work of the People's Procuracy, the People's Courts and judgment enforcement to the session's agenda.

Chairman Mẫn said the Government has been tasked with seeking the Politburo's guidance on important draft laws and resolutions before submitting them to the National Assembly.

The NA Chairman instructed agencies to accelerate preparations and avoid requesting delays or withdrawals of registered agenda items.

He assigned the NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office to report newly arising issues to the Politburo and seek guidance on the meeting schedule.

Stressing the need to ensure the quality of draft laws and resolutions, he urged the Government and drafting agencies to ensure thorough preparation of all submissions, while calling on the NA's Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees to clearly state their views without hesitation, and ensure high-quality verification to contribute to the success of the extraordinary session.

He requested closer coordination between the Standing Committees of the National Assembly Party Committee and the Government Party Committee to consider holding a joint meeting to review progress and urge relevant agencies to ensure the work stays on schedule, noting that this is a major political task assigned by the Politburo, the Secretariat, and Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm.

He also called for early preparations for the second session of the 16th NA, stressing the need for all agencies to strictly comply with the provisions of the Law on the Promulgation of Legal Documents.

Earlier, NA Secretary General and Chairman of the NA Office Lê Quang Mạnh said the extraordinary session will review amendments to several important laws to streamline administrative procedures, boost socio-economic development, and support the goal of achieving double-digit economic growth.

The implementation of the Party’s policies restructured the State apparatus under the three-tier administration model, streamlining the organisational system and strengthening decentralisation and delegation of authority.

As these are major Party and State policies, the NA Office urged NA deputies' delegations to organise voter meetings in a flexible and appropriate way, with greater use of digital technology and online or hybrid formats.

This would help gather public feedback, keep voters informed about the session's agenda, and further raise public awareness of the significance of the issues to be considered at the first extraordinary session, Mạnh said.

In the session, the NA Standing Committee also discussed a draft ordinance amending the Ordinance on preferential treatment for those who contribute to the revolution.

Members agreed that the revisions are needed to institutionalise the Party’s policies, address practical difficulties and make preferential policies more humane, equitable and feasible.

They endorsed adding a definition of people with meritorious services, revising criteria for recognising war invalids and martyrs, and expanding eligibility to those injured or killed while performing crime prevention and law enforcement duties.

The draft ordinance was approved in principle with support from all members of the committee present.

It will be finalised before being submitted to the NA Chairman for promulgation by July 27. — VNA/VNS