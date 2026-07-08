PM chairs meeting on judgment enforcement, asset recovery

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng chaired a meeting of the Central Steering Committee on judgment enforcement and the recovery of misappropriated and lost assets in criminal cases in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The meeting saw the attendance of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Gia Túc, Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court Nguyễn Văn Quảng, along with other members of the Steering Committee.

During the meeting, committee members, representatives of ministries, agencies, local authorities, and relevant institutions discussed progress made in enforcing court judgments and recovering assets, while identifying challenges and bottlenecks in the enforcement process and in handling recovered assets to settle outstanding debts.

The Steering Committee tasked the Ministry of Justice with expediting the completion of draft working regulations, defining the committee's functions and responsibilities, and assigning specific duties to its members.

The ministry was also instructed to coordinate with the State Bank of Vietnam and relevant agencies to propose measures to address obstacles in judgment enforcement and asset disposal.

In addition, it was asked to compile a list of recovered assets and recovered them, develop handling plans with clear timelines, and specify the responsibilities of ministries, agencies, and local authorities.

The Steering Committee called for closer inter-agency coordination and greater accountability among ministries, government agencies, and local authorities.

It stressed the need to closely follow directions from competent authorities to ensure that judgment enforcement and asset disposal are carried out effectively, promptly, transparently, and in accordance with the law, with the aim of maximising the recovery of state assets while safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of all parties involved. — VNA/VNS