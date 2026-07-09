Việt Nam, US pledge to jointly open new chapter in bilateral ties

HÀ NỘI — Officials of Việt Nam and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, expressing confidence that bilateral relations will continue to develop in a stable, substantive and effective manner.

Speaking at a ceremony held in Hà Nội on Wednesday to mark the 250th anniversary of the Independence Day of the US, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung extended congratulations from the Vietnamese Government to the US Government and people.

The minister praised the US' remarkable development over the past 250 years, noting that it has become one of the world's leading powers and a key driver of global economic growth, innovation, and scientific and technological advancement.

He expressed confidence that a strong and prosperous US will continue making positive contributions to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and around the world.

Reviewing the progress of bilateral relations, Trung highlighted the strong and comprehensive strides in the Việt Nam-US connections, from the normalisation of relations in 1995 to the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership in 2013 and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023.

Welcoming the US commitment to supporting a strong, independent, self-reliant and prosperous Việt Nam, the official said he hopes the two countries will together open up a new chapter of stable, substantive and effective development in their relationship based on respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and political regimes, as well as mutual benefit.

Việt Nam and ASEAN hope the US, as a leading global power, will continue playing a constructive and responsible role in promoting peace, stability, the rule of law, and inclusive and sustainable development in the region and the world, Trung added.

Addressing the celebration, US Ambassador to Việt Nam Jennifer Wicks said she was honoured to begin her tenure in Việt Nam with the commemoration of the historic 250th anniversary of the US Independence Day.

Looking back on the progress of bilateral ties, Wicks said the two countries have overcome differences from the past to build a strong partnership.

She expressed her hope that the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to advance through a forward-looking agenda spanning the economy, trade, politics, security, law enforcement, health care and education.

The ambassador called on the two countries to keep working together productively to achieve their shared goals. — VNA/VNS