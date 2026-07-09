Việt Nam, Laos strengthen border defence friendship

NGHỆ AN — A series of activities highlighting the political, defence and humanitarian dimensions of the third Việt Nam–Laos Border Defence Friendship Exchange took place on Thursday at the Nậm Cắn (Nghệ An, Việt Nam) – Nam On (Bolikhamsai, Laos) international border gate, further reinforcing the two countries' special friendship and shared commitment to building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

The Vietnamese and Lao high-level delegations were led by General Phan Văn Giang, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, and his Lao counterpart General Khamliang Outhakaysone, respectively.

At Border Marker No. 460, the two defence ministers jointly took part in the traditional ceremony of repainting the marker. Beyond its symbolic significance, the ceremony reflected the determination of the two Parties, States and armed forces to safeguard every marker of national sovereignty, preserve the achievements of border demarcation and marker planting, and develop the Việt Nam–Laos border into a symbol of peace, stability, cooperation and development.

The two ministers also planted a friendship tree near the border marker on the Lao side, conveying a message of the enduring special solidarity that has been nurtured and strengthened over generations.

Another highlight of the programme was the groundbreaking ceremony for the Laos–Việt Nam border guard coordination station, a facility funded and built by Việt Nam's Ministry of National Defence as a gift to Laos.

Later, at Thong Nam Mun primary school in Xop Torng village, Xaychomphone district, the two ministers presented 100 scholarships and a range of gifts to disadvantaged pupils.

The delegations also visited a military–civilian medical station in Xop Torng, which was built and presented to Laos by the border guard command of Nghệ An in 2017. During the visit, medical personnel provided free health consultations and medicines to local residents, while breeding cattle were donated to disadvantaged Lao families. — VNA/VNS