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Home Politics & Law

Another landmark named after President Hồ Chí Minh inaugurated in Russia's Far East

July 09, 2026 - 15:51
The new designation means that alongside the Hồ Chí Minh monument and park, Vladivostok now has another public landmark bearing the name of Vietnam's revered leader.

 

The Hồ Chí Minh monument in Vladivostok, Russia. — VNA/VNS Photo

MOSCOW — The authorities of Vladivostok on Wednesday announced the renaming of the "Sportivnaya" bus stop as "Hồ Chí Minh square" station. The decision was approved in June following a proposal by the Russia – Vietnam Friendship Association.

The new designation means that, alongside the Hồ Chí Minh monument and park, Vladivostok now has another public landmark bearing the name of Việt Nam's revered leader. The change has already been reflected on the 2GIS online map, where the former Sportivnaya public transport stop now appears as Hồ Chí Minh square.

According to the Vladivostok department of culture, the renaming also reflects the location of the bus stop, which is situated close to both the park and monument. The monument, presented by Việt Nam to the city of Vladivostok in 2019, stands as a symbol of the friendship between the two nations.

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency correspondent in Russia, Vietnamese Consul General in Vladivostok Nguyễn Việt Kiên said the decision forms part of efforts to honour President Hồ Chí Minh, the leader who laid the foundations for and devoted himself to fostering the friendship between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union, as well as between Việt Nam and the Russian Federation today.

He added that the move also recognises the efforts of the Vietnamese community, the Russia–Vietnam Friendship Association, and the Vietnamese Consulate General in promoting integration and contributing to the local community.

According to the Consul General, the decision is a source of pride for Vietnamese people living, working and studying in Vladivostok and across Russia's Far East, while marking another milestone in strengthening the friendship between the two countries and their people. — VNA/VNS

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