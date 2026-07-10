Construction begins on headquarters of Asia-Pacific counter cybercrime hub in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security broke ground on the headquarters of the Regional Counter Cybercrime Hub for Asia-Pacific at the Hoà Lạc Hi-Tech Park in Hà Nội on Friday.

The groundbreaking ceremony marked a significant milestone in implementing the United Nations Convention against Cybercrime (also known as Hanoi Convention) and underscored Việt Nam's commitment to strengthening international cooperation in building a safe, secure, trusted, and sustainable cyberspace.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Anh Tuấn expressed confidence that the hub will gradually become a reputable regional centre for training, research, and legal assistance, particularly for developing countries in the process of ratifying, incorporating into domestic law, and implementing the convention.

He said it will also serve as a platform for sharing knowledge and strengthening international cooperation in cybercrime combat, enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies, judicial authorities, and policymakers to address increasingly complex cyber threats, and help protect the rights and legitimate interests of citizens and businesses in the digital environment.

The Foreign Ministry pledged to continue working closely with the Ministry of Public Security and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) throughout the hub's development, promoting international cooperation, mobilising support from development partners, linking the centre with regional and global cooperation mechanisms, and integrating its activities with efforts to implement the Hanoi Convention and other relevant multilateral initiatives.

Delphine Schantz, a representative of UNODC, described the establishment as both timely and strategically important. She said it reflects Việt Nam's strong commitment to combating cybercrime, strengthening regional resilience, and contributing to regional security.

The UNODC stands ready to continue supporting and working closely with the Vietnamese Government to ensure the centre reaches its full potential and delivers lasting benefits for the Asia-Pacific region, she said.

Deputy Minister of Public Security Phạm Thế Tùng said the two ministries have worked closely with UNODC to advance the establishment of the hub. While the UN convention provides a global legal framework for international cooperation, he noted, the centre represents one of the first practical initiatives to translate its commitments into action, serving as a bridge for cooperation among countries in the region and beyond.

He added that the facility will function as a regional hub for information sharing, research, analysis, and early warning on emerging cybercrime trends and tactics. It will also strengthen cross-border investigative cooperation and support the handling of transnational cybercrime cases, thereby improving law enforcement effectiveness across the region.

In addition, the hub is envisioned as a leading institution for training, research, and developing high-quality professionals in cybersecurity, digital forensics, data science, and the application of artificial intelligence to combat cybercrime. It will also provide a platform for experts, researchers, and law enforcement officers from different countries to exchange knowledge, share best practices, and enhance collective capacity to address evolving threats. — VNA/VNS