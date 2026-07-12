Immigration Command, Operations and Combat Centre inaugurated

HÀ NỘI — The Immigration Command, Operations and Combat Centre was inaugurated on Saturday afternoon in Hà Nội by the Ministry of Public Security.

The event marked the 80th anniversary of the People’s Public Security Forces (July 12, 1946–2026).

The facility is of considerable importance and represents a new step in the modernisation of the immigration management force, meeting the requirements for leadership, command, operational management and digital transformation in the new context.

At the ceremony, Lieutenant General Phạm Đăng Khoa, Director of the Immigration Department, recalled the glorious 80-year tradition of the people’s public security forces in their building, fighting and development.

Throughout the history of the forces, the immigration management force has played an extremely important, frontline role in safeguarding national security and ensuring public order and safety.

It is one of Việt Nam’s public-facing representations to the international community, a key component of opening up and integration, and a direct contributor to socio-economic growth.

In response to the Politburo Resolution No.12 and the need to modernise immigration management amid the country’s deepening international integration, the policy to build the Immigration Command, Operations and Combat Centre was devised as a concrete, practical work.

Lieutenant General Khoa emphasised that if the 80-year tradition provided the spiritual foundation, courage and source of strength for the people’s public security forces, then the Immigration Command, Operations and Combat Centre provided the material, technical, technological and organisational conditions for the immigration management force to renew leadership, command, operational and combat methods.

Through its technical systems, technology, data and separate functional areas, the centre helps enhance capabilities to receive, aggregate, analyse and process information; support forecasting, detection, advisory work and early handling of complex situations related to immigration, foreign nationals, border gates, aviation security and other related fields.

The centre also provides an important foundation for data governance and administrative reform in the field of immigration. More effective connection, exploitation and analysis of data will help raise the quality of state management, prevent and combat crime and simplify administrative procedures for citizens, organisations and foreign nationals.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang warmly praised and commended the positive and effective contributions of the immigration management force over the past 73 years.

To fulfil its responsibilities in the new revolutionary period, Minister Quang requested that the Immigration Department apply science and technology in its work, bringing about breakthrough, revolutionary changes in the management of foreign nationals in Việt Nam.

He called for focused research and proposals for comprehensive solutions, effective application of scientific and technical advances, use of big data, and application of artificial intelligence in all aspects of immigration management.

The department should proactively propose solutions to optimise the operation of the Immigration Command, Operations and Combat Centre.

Immigration management must lead the strong spread of a spirit of action, responsibility, discipline and enforcement discipline, and act quickly and effectively for the Party and the people.

All aspects of security and order at international border gates must be elevated, absolute aviation security must be ensured, and even the smallest lapses must be avoided.

Minister Quang stressed the need to build the immigration management force into a model unit of the People’s Public Security, exemplifying the 'three mosts' spirit: utmost discipline, utmost loyalty and closest ties with the people.

Attention should be given to building a force with firm political resolve, exemplary moral character, absolute loyalty to the Party, Fatherland and the people, strong foreign-language skills, legal expertise, and the ability to lead and spread a spirit of action in implementing the Party’s policies.

Personnel should be role models in digital capability, creative thinking, lifelong learning, rapid adaptability to change, cooperative skills in a global environment, digital ethics and digital citizenship.

Quang expressed his confidence that by promoting the glorious tradition of the heroic People’s Public Security Forces, the Party Committee, leadership and all officers and soldiers of the Immigration Department – with renewed spirit, determination and a new headquarters – will excellently fulfil all tasks and deserve the trust of the Party, the State as well as the people. — VNS