Việt Nam’s leaders send condolences to Indian counterparts over deadly boat accident in Phú Quốc

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese leadership on Sunday extended condolences to Indian leaders following a tourist boat accident in Phú Quốc island that claimed the lives of several Indian visitors.

The messages were sent after a tourist speedboat – with 32 Indian tourists along with one Vietnamese tour guide and three staff members on board – capsized in rough sea wave condition off the coast of the southern province An Giang on Saturday, killing 15 Indian nationals and injuring several others. Nineteen survivors are now safe, while two Indians are reportedly still in critical conditions and receiving intensive care.

Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm and Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng conveyed their condolences to Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In their messages, the Vietnamese leaders, on behalf of the Party, State, Government and people of Việt Nam, expressed their deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the Indian State and people, especially the families of the victims.

They affirmed that Vietnamese authorities have been urgently carrying out search-and-rescue operations, providing medical treatment to the injured, supporting the victims’ families and closely coordinating with the Indian side to address the consequences of the incident.

The leaders also noted that relevant agencies are investigating the cause of the accident.

The same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung sent a message of condolence to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Trần Minh Khoa, chairman of the People’s Committee of Phú Quốc Special Zone, said the boat owner had agreed to provide compensation of US$1,000 for each fatality and $500 for each injured victim.

Authorities in An Giang Province and Phú Quốc Special Zone will also provide VNĐ26 million (approximately US$1,000) for each deceased victim, along with other support in accordance with regulations.

According to Khoa, police, medical personnel and other relevant agencies are working urgently to complete investigations and verify the identities of the victims.

They are also coordinating with diplomatic authorities and the victims’ families to handle the necessary procedures and facilitate the repatriation of the victims or make other arrangements in line with their relatives’ wishes. — VNS