Hà Nội accelerates Long Biên Bridge repairs

After nearly two months of repairs, restoration work on Long Biên Bridge is about 70 per cent complete. Despite the bridge’s narrow working conditions, ongoing railway operations and Hà Nội’s early summer heat, construction crews have maintained four active work fronts and operated around the clock in three continuous shifts to keep the project on schedule.
According to Hà Hải Railway JSC, more than 60 per cent of the bridge deck concrete has been poured, and the bridge is expected to reopen on May 27, 2026.
|Concrete pouring works on Long Biên Bridge have surpassed 60 per cent of the planned volume under the bridge’s 2026 periodic repair project. VNA/VNS Photos
|Long Biên Bridge is not only a transport structure but also a historic and cultural symbol of Hà Nội.
|Road traffic in both directions has been suspended on Long Biên Bridge during the repair period to facilitate construction and ensure safety.
|Workers replace sections of the railing on Long Biên Bridge under the approved repair plan.
|Traffic has been redirected to Chương Dương Bridge during repairs to the road deck of Long Biên Bridge.
|New concrete sections are gradually taking shape on the surface of Long Biên Bridge.
|The repaired concrete bridge deck is expected to improve traffic flow across Long Biên Bridge while reducing vibration and localised deterioration after years of operation.
|The repaired concrete bridge deck is expected to improve traffic flow across Long Biên Bridge while reducing vibration and localised deterioration after years of operation.
|Construction teams have been divided into smaller work sections along Long Biên Bridge due to limited space and restricted access for heavy machinery.
|Trains continue to operate across the Long Biên Bridge during construction, necessitating strict technical standards for concrete pouring.
|Construction crews begin work early in the morning to avoid the intense midday heat of early summer in Hà Nội.
|Construction crews begin work early in the morning to avoid the intense midday heat of early summer in Hà Nội.
|Workers are maintaining three continuous shifts on Long Biên Bridge to ensure the bridge reopens on May 27, 2026.
|Workers are maintaining three continuous shifts on Long Biên Bridge to ensure the bridge reopens on May 27, 2026.
|The restoration project for Long Biên Bridge has been identified by Việt Nam and France as a symbolic cooperation project between the two countries.
|More than 120 years old, Long Biên Bridge is undergoing repairs to ensure operational safety and extend the lifespan of the historic structure.