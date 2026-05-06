Hà Nội accelerates Long Biên Bridge repairs

After nearly two months of repairs, restoration work on Long Biên Bridge is about 70 per cent complete. Despite the bridge’s narrow working conditions, ongoing railway operations and Hà Nội’s early summer heat, construction crews have maintained four active work fronts and operated around the clock in three continuous shifts to keep the project on schedule.

According to Hà Hải Railway JSC, more than 60 per cent of the bridge deck concrete has been poured, and the bridge is expected to reopen on May 27, 2026.