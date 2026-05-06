Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

An Giang ramps up action to meet EC's anti-IUU fishing requirements

May 06, 2026 - 15:41
The province is tightening maritime governance, with a focus on May–June 2026 to finalise a more robust legal framework and close loopholes for illegal fishing.
Fishing boats dock offshore An Biên beach in An Giang Province. VNA/VNS Photo

AN GIANG – Following the European Commission (EC)'s fifth inspection on illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing, southern An Giang province is accelerating a series of urgent and coordinated measures to address gaps, comply with EC recommendations and support national efforts to remove the IUU “yellow card”.

Vice Chairman of the Provincial People’s Committee Ngô Công Thức has urged local authorities to step up patrols and inspections, especially in border waters, estuaries and coastal areas, to crack down on “three-no” vessels, those without registration, licences or monitoring systems, and prevent incursions into foreign waters.

The province is tightening maritime governance, with a focus on May–June 2026 to finalise a more robust legal framework and close loopholes for illegal fishing. Local agencies have been directed to ensure full vessel registration, marking and licensing, while strictly managing and barring non-compliant boats from operating. A plan to support affected fishermen in changing livelihoods will also be issued, he said.

The Department of Agriculture and Environment is working with other agencies to complete vessel registration and licensing, alongside timely installation of vessel monitoring systems (VMS). At the same time, police are strengthening oversight by linking vessel and crew data with the national resident database, thus improving traceability and detection of irregularities.

Border guard forces have intensified control over vessels at ports and coastal entry points, particularly those between 12m and under 15m in length and those deemed high-risk. All vessel movements are now closely monitored, with data synchronised across levels via the electronic catch documentation and traceability system (eCDT), Thức noted.

Meanwhile, he added, the Department of Tourism is coordinating with diplomatic agencies to gather full information on vessels detained abroad, ensuring proper legal documentation in line with EC requirements.

The An Giang steering committee for anti-IUU fishing reported that all eligible vessels have been licensed while those unfit for operation are under strict supervision or removed from registries. Monitoring systems are also being strengthened, with nearly all eCDT accounts active and 100% of seafood origin certificates processed digitally, enhancing transparency and traceability across the sector. VNA/VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Free care, shared compassion

A small cafe in a densely populated area of Hà Nội has become a place where volunteer doctors provide free health check-ups and consultations. Driven by compassion and responsibility, the team also reaches out to communities in need across the country, offering basic healthcare and support to thousands of people.
Society

Reforms needed for medical residencies

Professor Lê Ngọc Thành, Rector of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, said the time has come for comprehensive and coordinated reform in medical workforce training, one that both meets domestic needs and aligns with global standards.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom