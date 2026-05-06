Indian Navy ship visits Khánh Hòa

KHÁNH HÒA — The Indian Navy ship INS Sagardhwani arrived at Cam Ranh International Port in the south central province of Khánh Hòa on Tuesday, beginning an official visit to the locality.

The ship, captained by Lieutenant Colonel Viraat Shiggaon, caarries 136 officers and crew members. The delegation was welcomed by Colonel Nguyễn Minh Lành, Deputy Chief of Staff of Naval Region 4.

During the May 5-8 visit, the ship’s commanders are scheduled to pay courtesy calls to leaders of the provincial People’s Committee, Naval Region 4, and the Naval Academy.

Officers and sailors from INS Sagardhwani will also take part in volleyball exchanges with personnel of Naval Region 4.

A yoga performance will be held aboard the ship, involving officers and soldiers from Naval Region 4, members of Khánh Hòa’s yoga association, and the Indian crew.

The delegation is also expected to visit several cultural sites in the province.

The visit reflects goodwill and contributes to strengthening the Việt Nam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, particularly cooperation between the two countries’ militaries and navies. — VNA/VNS