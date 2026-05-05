Man, woman in HCM City held over repeated abuse of two-year-old child

HCM CITY — HCM City's police have detained a couple living together as husband and wife over the repeated abuse of a two-year-old boy, which left the child with multiple severe injuries and in critical condition.

The Investigation Police Agency under the HCM City's police on Tuesday executed emergency detention orders against Nguyễn Thị Thanh Trúc (born 1993) and Danh Chơn (born 1996) – both in Hoà Hiệp Commune – for alleged “intentional infliction of injury."

Investigators said Trúc and Chơn, who were cohabiting, had repeatedly used a bamboo stick to beat the victim, identified as N.G.K. (born 2024), Trúc’s biological daughter.

The case came to light on the afternoon of May 2, when police in Hòa Hiệp Commune – formerly part of Xuyên Mộc District in the old Bà Rịa–Vũng Tàu Province before being merged into HCM City – received a report from residents about a woman allegedly assaulting her child at a rented house in Phú Lâm hamlet.

When officers arrived, they found the child in a critical state – lethargy and insufficient responsiveness – with multiple bruises and abrasions across his body, a head laceration.

K. was then rushed to a local hospital for emergency treatment before being transferred to Children Hospital No.1 in HCM City for further care.

Initial findings indicate the abuse had occurred multiple times. On May 2 alone, the child was allegedly beaten repeatedly on the legs, back and head. Despite noticing that she was bleeding, the mother and her partner failed to take him for timely medical attention.

Preliminary medical assessments show the victim suffered multiple severe injuries, including signs of acute kidney damage, a fractured arm and other trauma. Authorities believe the child may have been subjected to prolonged abuse, resulting in particularly serious consequences.

Police are continuing to monitor the K.'s condition while gathering further evidence to ensure strict legal action against those involved. — VNS