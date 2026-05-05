Russian man detained after drink-driving crash kills woman in Nha Trang

KHÁNH HOÀ — A 35-year-old Russian national after a drink-driving crash left a local woman dead in the beach town of Nha Trang, the south-central province of Khánh Hoà, police said on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as Smoliakov Konstantin, is being investigated for serious violations of road traffic regulations causing fatal consequences, according to Nha Trang Ward police.

Preliminary findings indicate that in the early hours of Monday, after consuming alcohol, Konstantin rode a motorbike back to his accommodation. While travelling along the coastal road Trần Phú near April 2 Square, he lost control of his speed and steering and struck a woman crossing the road.

The victim, a resident of Nha Trang Ward, sustained critical injuries and later died despite emergency treatment. Konstantin suffered only minor abrasions.

Authorities said tests showed his blood alcohol concentration at 268.8mg per 100ml, far exceeding legal limits.

Police are continuing to compile evidence and coordinate with relevant units in Khánh Hoà Province to handle the case in accordance with the law.

Local officials say the incident comes amid a recent uptick in legal violations involving foreign nationals as popularity of the beach town rises.

Trần Xuân Tày, chairman of the Nha Trang Ward People’s Committee, said authorities have asked police to intensify inspections and work with provincial units to detect and handle offences promptly, in a bid to ensure public order and tourist safety. — VNS