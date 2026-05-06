Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Over 1.22 million students register for 2026 national high school graduation exam

May 06, 2026 - 08:03
The number of candidates sitting the 2026 examination has risen by more than 50,000 compared with 2025.
Candidates at the 2025 National High School Graduation Examination in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Khánh Hòa

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training’s system recorded more than 1.22 million candidates nationwide signing up for the 2026 National High School Graduation Examination as of 5pm on Tuesday, the official registration deadline.

Huỳnh Văn Chương, Director General of the Quality Management Department under the ministry, said of these, more than 1,15 million candidates are Year 12 students, accounting for 94.78 per cent, while 63,844 are independent candidates, representing 5.22 per cent.

Statistics also show that 7,952 candidates, equivalent to 0.65 per cent of the total, have been exempted from the foreign language test.

The number of candidates sitting the 2026 examination has risen by more than 50,000 compared with 2025.

Since 2015, when Việt Nam shifted from the “three-common” university entrance examination system (common papers, common exam sessions and shared results) to the national high school graduation examination, now used for both graduation and university admissions, this year’s registration figure is the highest on record.

In previous years, candidate numbers typically ranged from over 800,000 to more than 1.15 million.

According to the department, this year’s figure is “virtually the highest ever recorded”.

The 2026 national high school graduation examination is scheduled to take place on June 11-12.

Local authorities and educational institutions are currently continuing to review data and finalise preparations for the exam. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Hà Nội accelerates green transport transition

Hà Nội will pilot a low-emission zone (LEZ) in certain areas inside Ring Road 1 from July 1. Vehicle access will be restricted by area, time or emission standards to address chronic pollution issues and develop a sustainable urban transport system.
Society

Digital technologies redraw jobs landscape

Việt Nam’s labour market is entering an accelerated transition under digitalisation and AI. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), about 11.5 million workers - one in five - are in jobs potentially affected by GenAI.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom