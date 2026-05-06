Free care, shared compassion

A small cafe in a densely populated area of Hà Nội has become a place where volunteer doctors provide free health check-ups and consultations. Driven by compassion and responsibility, the team also reaches out to communities in need across the country, offering basic healthcare and support to thousands of people.
Việt Nam’s participation in the exhibition reflects the country’s consistent policy of enhancing international defence integration and promoting defence industry cooperation towards self-reliance, self-strengthening, modernisation and dual-use development.
On a flight from Hà Nội to Paris, Professor Mai Duy Tôn, Director of the Stroke Centre at Bạch Mai Hospital, promptly examined and treated a foreign passenger showing signs of facial paralysis, helping the aircraft avoid an emergency landing.
HCM City is planning to roll out 13 new bus routes connecting directly to Long Thành International Airport, forming a high-quality airport bus network designed to prioritise speed, efficiency and passenger comfort.
Professor Lê Ngọc Thành, Rector of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, said the time has come for comprehensive and coordinated reform in medical workforce training, one that both meets domestic needs and aligns with global standards.