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Free care, shared compassion

May 06, 2026 - 11:06
A small cafe in a densely populated area of Hà Nội has become a place where volunteer doctors provide free health check-ups and consultations. Driven by compassion and responsibility, the team also reaches out to communities in need across the country, offering basic healthcare and support to thousands of people.

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Professor Lê Ngọc Thành, Rector of the University of Medicine and Pharmacy under Vietnam National University, Hanoi, said the time has come for comprehensive and coordinated reform in medical workforce training, one that both meets domestic needs and aligns with global standards.

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