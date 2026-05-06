HCM City youth to master AI, digital skills

HCM CITY — Some 4,500 participants, including youth union officials and members across HCM City, will be trained in digital skills and Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications through an initiative launched on May 5.

The programme, a collaboration between the city Department of Science and Technology and the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union of HCM City, aims to equip young people across 168 wards, communes, schools, and the armed forces with essential expertise in digital capacity and AI.

The opening ceremony and pilot class were held at the Hồ Chí Minh City Innovation and Start-up Centre.

This initiative serves as a core task to prepare a workforce with strong digital skills, contributing to the goal of comprehensive digital transformation and building HCM City into a smart, modern urban area.

The curriculum is built upon the digital skills framework established by the Ministry of Science and Technology, focusing on four core pillars:

Digital Mindset: Awareness and ethics when using AI in public service, cybersecurity, and digital collaboration.

Prompt Engineering: Mastering the art of AI commands to optimise results while ensuring information safety.

Productivity Enhancement: Exploiting and analysing data, drafting administrative documents, and summarising resolutions.

Digital Content Creation: Designing publications and editing videos using AI for local community outreach.

Unlike theoretical courses, the programme focuses on real-world professional situations specifically tailored for Youth Union activities.

The teaching staff includes prestigious experts and scientists from leading institutions, such as the University of Science and the University of Economics and Law under Việt Nam National University-HCM City.

The programme follows a structured roadmap, beginning with the pilot class on May 5 to refine the training content.

Following this phase, organisers plan to roll out a series of 45 intensive training classes from May to September.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nguyễn Hữu Yên, Deputy Director of the city Department of Science and Technology, said digital transformation has become a vital requirement in administrative management.

“While AI creates profound changes in productivity, the deciding factor remains the human capacity to master the technology and the ethics of the user,” he said.

The initiative aims to build a core force capable of spreading digital skills and promoting innovation at the local level.

The results will be measured through tangible outputs, such as AI-optimised administrative documents and digital media plans, directly contributing to the city's strategic goals for a digital economy and society. — VNS