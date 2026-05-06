HCM City’s Côn Đảo Island begins local dialysis services

HCM CITY — Côn Đảo Military-Civilian Medical Centre in the Côn Đảo Special Zone of HCM City reached a new clinical landmark on May 6, with the official launch of its dialysis unit and the successful treatment of its first three chronic kidney failure patients.

This milestone was achieved through professional expertise and technical transfer from Thống Nhất Hospital specialists.

It marks a significant breakthrough for both the city’s healthcare sector and the residents of Côn Đảo, providing life-saving treatment in one of the country's most remote locations.

For years, patients suffering from chronic kidney disease on the island were forced to relocate to the mainland for regular dialysis.

Many families faced years of separation and immense financial pressure, often renting accommodation near mainland hospitals just to sustain life.

The introduction of local dialysis services is a deeply humanitarian step, allowing patients to receive treatment where they live, reducing economic burdens and the psychological toll of long-term displacement.

Beyond local care, this development offers new possibilities for visitors.

Patients requiring regular dialysis can now travel to Côn Đảo for tourism, work, or short-term stays without the fear of interrupting their treatment schedule.

The success is a direct result of a specialized doctor rotation programme initiated by the city Department of Health in September.

Under this programme, top-tier hospitals—including Nhân dân 115, Hùng Vương, Bình Dân, and Nhi đồng 1—have continuously sent experts to support the island's medical facilities.

From performing only basic medical tasks, the Côn Đảo Military-Civilian Medical Centre has steadily mastered advanced techniques, effectively handling emergencies and complex pathologies on-site.

This progress has significantly reduced the need for risky medical evacuations by ship or helicopter during harsh weather.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Tăng Chí Thượng, director of the city Department of Health, said: “this success demonstrates our goal of bringing specialists to the people, rather than forcing the people to find specialists.”

He said this is a vivid example of the city’s "multi-level, multi-polar" healthcare model, ensuring that residents in maritime and remote areas have access to high-quality medical services within their own communities. — VNS