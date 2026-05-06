Opening of Vietnam Medi-pharm - Vietmedicare Expo 2026

HÀ NỘI - The Vietnam Medi-pharm - Vietmedicare Expo 2026 officially opened this morning, May 6, at the Friendship Cultural Palace in Hà Nội. Featuring 400 booths from 300 organisations and businesses, the exhibition aims to implement the Party and State’s policies in the health care sector, while promoting cooperation, digital transformation and the application of science and technology in the industry.

Organised by Vietnam Medical Import Export Joint Stock Company (VIMEDIMEX VN), Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising Company (VIETFAIR), the Vietnam Medical Equipment Association and international partners including CMEC, GXIEX, SINOSEOUL and FMH, the event showcases advanced products and technologies in pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical manufacturing machinery and equipment, medical devices, hospitals and clinics, dental equipment, analytical and laboratory equipment, support equipment and technical solutions, health care technology, beauty products and equipment, medical tourism, smart medical technology and cleanroom equipment.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Vũ Mạnh Hà said recent Politburo resolutions had reaffirmed the private sector as a key driver of the economy, with health care, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment identified as high-potential areas for innovation and international integration.

“The health sector is accelerating digital transformation and applying advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and big data in health care management and services, while continuing to improve policies and create favourable conditions for businesses to grow and compete globally,” Hà said.

“I believe that the Vietmedicare Expo 2026 will create more opportunities for cooperation, investment and technology transfer, contributing to the sustainable development of Việt Nam’s healthcare sector and improving public health care services.”

The exhibition features Vietnamese companies alongside businesses and brands from more than 15 countries and territories, including mainland China, India, Belgium, Germany, Taiwan (China), South Korea, United States, Hong Kong (China), Indonesia, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, Thailand and Việt Nam.

The exhibition provides an opportunity to showcase new healthcare products and technologies.

Nguyễn Văn Giáp, General Director of Hasu No Hana Joint Stock Company, said the company is the exclusive distributor of Policosanol from Cuba, an active ingredient believed to support vascular health and reduce cardiovascular risks.

Through the exhibition, the company hopes to introduce products to both domestic and international consumers, contributing to efforts to improve public health in line with the Politburo's Resolution 72.

Lê Huy Tuấn from the National Innovation Institute said his team is showcasing several high-tech treatment and surgical devices, including electrosurgical and plasma scalpels, CO2 and helium-neon therapeutic lasers, as well as laser acupuncture and rehabilitation equipment.

He added that these technologies have already proven effective at major hospitals across Việt Nam, and expressed hope for wider production and future export opportunities for Vietnamese-made medical technologies.

Dong Duong Group is showcasing comprehensive healthcare solutions, including operating rooms, medical gas systems, surgical lights, medical laboratories and sample transport systems.

“Our products are imported from European countries, while some are manufactured in Việt Nam under the LFS brand,” said Nguyễn Phương Hoa, Marketing Manager of the group.

“We hope to introduce optimal solutions for hospitals, helping surgeries and research activities become faster and more accurate, while also bringing our latest technologies and products closer to customers.”

The event also includes a series of seminars and business networking activities on topics such as preventive health care, cancer and cardiovascular screening, digital transformation and smart hospitals. A business matching programme focused on manufacturing and joint venture opportunities in Việt Nam is also being held to promote investment and technology transfer.

Visitors can also experience smart health care solutions through a Health Kiosk technology zone organised by FaCare, alongside customer engagement activities hosted by Tâm Bình Pharmaceutical Company.

Held annually in Hà Nội since 1994 with support from the Ministry of Health, the event has become one of Việt Nam’s leading international medical and pharmaceutical exhibitions, attracting strong interest from regulators, businesses, health care professionals and consumers both at home and abroad.

The exhibition is expected to further promote scientific research, technological development and innovation in health care while enhancing Việt Nam’s medical capacity, strengthening international integration and delivering practical economic and social benefits. VNS