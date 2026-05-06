Viettel Group urged to boost innovation and enhance self-reliance

HÀ NỘI — Permanent member of Party Central Committee's Secretariat Trần Cẩm Tú has urged the Viettel Group to strengthen links between research, production and the market, and to improve the efficiency of investment in science and technology to gradually move deeper into global value chains and enhance Việt Nam’s technological self-reliance.

He was speaking during a working session with the Standing Board of Viettel’s Party Committee on Wednesday.

At the meeting, the group’s Party Committee reported on four key areas. Regarding organisational restructuring, Viettel said it had streamlined and consolidated its apparatus, achieving stable operations across 34 cities and provinces since July 2025, with full staff consensus and no complaints arising.

On growth targets for 2026–2030, Viettel aims for average annual growth of 12–14 per cent, contributing to the national GDP growth target of over 10 per cent. The group has adopted a development strategy to 2030 built on five pillars: domestic and international telecommunications; IT and digital services; high-tech industrial research and development; postal, logistics and commerce; and artificial intelligence.

Initial results show strong momentum. In the first quarter of 2026, consolidated revenue reached VNĐ57.4 trillion (US$2.18 billion), up 19 per cent year-on-year, while pre-tax profit totalled VNĐ14.4 trillion ($547 million).

Viettel continues to play a core role in developing national digital infrastructure, high-tech defence industries and strategic projects such as data centres, artificial intelligence and semiconductors.

Identifying science and technology, innovation and digital transformation as strategic breakthroughs, the group has maintained its pioneering role in building national digital infrastructure and deploying digital platforms for Party agencies, the National Assembly, the Government and local authorities. Revenue from digital transformation grew by over 20 per cent, while patent applications rose 40 per cent and granted patents increased by more than 50 per cent compared to the previous year.

Addressing the meeting, Tú called on Viettel to build a cadre and Party member workforce with strong political integrity and sound ethics, capable of meeting the demands of the new context.

On organisational structure and governance, he stressed the need to ensure smooth and coordinated operations in line with the two-tier local government model, while accelerating the application of digital technologies in management and enhancing leadership capacity.

He urged the group to translate key programmes and tasks into concrete plans with clear objectives, roadmaps and accountability for each unit. Viettel should focus on mastering strategic technologies, strengthening research, development and commercialisation capabilities as well as accelerating the transition from service provision to product and platform development.

The group was also asked to maintain high growth alongside improved quality and efficiency, unlock new growth drivers, particularly in digital transformation, digital technologies and digital services, and proactively adapt to market fluctuations by improving forecasting capacity and developing appropriate operational scenarios. Greater contributions to the State budget and national economic growth were also emphasised.

At the same time, Viettel should expand its development space and deepen international integration by boosting overseas investment, broadening markets, diversifying business areas and improving performance in international markets. It was also encouraged to strengthen cooperation with major partners to acquire advanced technologies while leveraging internal capabilities to raise the value of Vietnamese-developed products and services, and to closely integrate economic development with national defence and security tasks.

Tú underscored the importance of developing a highly skilled workforce, particularly in emerging and strategic technologies, noting that high-quality human resources would be decisive for the group’s rapid and sustainable growth in the coming period.

On behalf of the Party Committee’s Standing Board, Chairman and General Director Tào Đức Thắng affirmed that Viettel would fully absorb the guidance and further strengthen its role as a leading, core enterprise in implementing strategic tasks.

“We consider people the decisive factor. Viettel will introduce breakthrough mechanisms to attract and nurture talent, meeting the demands of mastering technology and development in the new phase,” Thắng said. — VNS