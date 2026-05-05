Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese leader arrives in New Delhi, beginning state visit to India

May 05, 2026 - 18:27
This is the first visit to India by General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm in his new capacity, and takes place at a time when the two countries are preparing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2026.
Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm is welcomed by officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in India and representatives of the Vietnamese community in New Delhi on May 5. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

NEW DELHI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and State President Tô Lâm arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, beginning his state visit to India at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Welcoming the Vietnamese leader and the high-ranking Vietnamese delegation at Indira Gandhi International Airport were Indian Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Indian Ambassador to Việt Nam Tshering Wangchuk Sherpa, Vietnamese Ambassador to India Nguyễn Thanh Hải, Vietnamese Consul General in Mumbai Lê Quang Biên, along with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in India, representatives of the Vietnamese community, and Vietnamese students in the South Asian country.

Vietnamese and Indian officials greet Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm as he arrives in New Delhi. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

Across New Delhi, the Indian Government displayed portraits of Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm accompanied by bilingual banners warmly welcoming the Vietnamese leader. At the hotel, Indian artists greeted the top Vietnamese leader and the delegation with traditional dances.

Shortly after arriving in New Delhi, Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm received Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and met with officials and staff of the Vietnamese Embassy as well as representatives of the Vietnamese community in India.

The visit is an important diplomatic event of special significance. It is the first visit to India by General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm in his new capacity, and takes place at a time when the two countries are preparing to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2026.

The visit also reflects the Vietnamese Party and State's foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation, development, multilateralisation and diversification of external relations, and being a responsible member of the international community in the new era, as set out by the 14th National Party Congress. — VNA/VNS

Indian artists put on a traditional dance to welcome top Vietnamese leader Tô Lâm. — VNA/VNS Photo
Vietnam India diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Việt Nam Fatherland Front to hold 11th National Congress on May 11-13

The 11th National Congress of the Việt Nam Fatherland Front for the 2026–2031 term is expected to approve a revised charter and adopt a resolution outlining seven key action programmes, including strengthening public engagement, safeguarding citizens’ rights, promoting socio-economic development, advancing digital transformation, and enhancing international cooperation.
Politics & Law

Recap of Japanese Prime Minister's visit

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s official visit to Việt Nam ended on May 3 after three days packed with activities. Trade agreements and six cooperation documents were signed across agriculture, low-carbon growth, digital transformation and space technology. This was her first visit to a foreign country since she was re-elected in February.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom