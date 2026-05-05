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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam calls on China to respect sovereignty over Hoàng Sa

May 05, 2026 - 14:37
Việt Nam urged China to respect the rights of Vietnamese fishermen to conduct lawful activities in Việt Nam’s waters and in maritime areas beyond national jurisdiction in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI —  Việt Nam requests China to respect its sovereignty over Hoàng Sa (Paracel) in accordance with international law, as well as Việt Nam’s sovereignty, sovereign rights, and jurisdiction over its maritime zones established in line with the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng made the statement on May 5 while responding to a reporter’s question about Việt Nam’s reaction to China’s recent announcement of a fishing ban from May 1, 2026 to August 16, 2026 in some areas of the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

“Việt Nam’s position on China’s fishing ban in the East Sea is consistent and has been clearly reiterated over the years,” she asserted.

Việt Nam urged China to respect the rights of Vietnamese fishermen to conduct lawful activities in Việt Nam’s waters and in maritime areas beyond national jurisdiction in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 UNCLOS, she said.

China also needs to refrain from actions that complicate the situation, and contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and a rules-based order in the East Sea, she added. — VNA/VNS

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