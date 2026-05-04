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Home Politics & Law

Recap of Japanese Prime Minister's visit

May 04, 2026 - 17:18
Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s official visit to Việt Nam ended on May 3 after three days packed with activities. Trade agreements and six cooperation documents were signed across agriculture, low-carbon growth, digital transformation and space technology. This was her first visit to a foreign country since she was re-elected in February.

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