Recap of Japanese Prime Minister's visit

Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae’s official visit to Việt Nam ended on May 3 after three days packed with activities. Trade agreements and six cooperation documents were signed across agriculture, low-carbon growth, digital transformation and space technology. This was her first visit to a foreign country since she was re-elected in February.
National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn's talks with Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae covered parliamentary ties, investment, clean energy, advanced technology and the welfare of nearly 700,000 Vietnamese living in Japan.
Four ministries have been given a tight deadline to report on streamlining rules covering everything from fire safety to construction permits, as the government intensifies its drive to ease the burden on businesses and households.
Buddhist heritage offers not only spiritual depth but also practical guidance for state conduct, particularly as the world faces persistent conflict, divisions and eroding trust, Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Việt Nam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said.
Uruguayan Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Valeria Csukasi has reaffirmed her country's desire to expand cooperation with ASEAN member states during a recent working session in Montevideo with ambassadors of Việt Nam, Thailand, the Philippines, and Indonesia, plus Malaysia's chargé d'affaires in Argentina and Uruguay.
PM Takaichi affirmed Japan's support for Việt Nam's reform efforts and drive for economic self-reliance, and said both sides should work to elevate the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to a new level.
Construction started on a museum dedicated to the Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa on April 29. The museum’s design was inspired by the 64 naval soldiers who sacrificed themselves to protect Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty in 1988. It’s expected to open in the first quarter of 2028.
Both sides committed to concrete co-operation in green transition, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and space, with priority given to high-quality human resource training and joint research