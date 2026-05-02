Trường Sa (Spratly) museum

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Construction started on a museum dedicated to the Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa on April 29. The museum’s design was inspired by the 64 naval soldiers who sacrificed themselves to protect Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty in 1988. It’s expected to open in the first quarter of 2028.