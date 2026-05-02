Trường Sa (Spratly) museum

Construction started on a museum dedicated to the Trường Sa (Spratly) Islands in the south-central province of Khánh Hòa on April 29. The museum’s design was inspired by the 64 naval soldiers who sacrificed themselves to protect Việt Nam’s maritime sovereignty in 1988. It’s expected to open in the first quarter of 2028.
The Vietnamese representative to the United Nations reaffirmed Việt Nam's consistent stance of supporting the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, Palestine’s UN full membership, and the two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders, in accordance with international law and relevant UN resolutions.
The roundtable helped highlight the pillar of peaceful use of nuclear energy within the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), underscoring its integral role in maintaining the treaty’s balance and effectiveness.
The “Sustainable Air Defence Dome” operational plan is a key strategic initiative aimed at building a wide-area, multi-layered, robust and modern air defence posture capable of early detection, rapid response and effective interception, thereby firmly safeguarding national airspace and designated targets.
The visit marks Việt Nam as the first country in the region to be visited by Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae following her re-election in February 2026, underscoring Japan’s high regard for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.
During its term as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) between 2023 and 2025, Việt Nam demonstrated itself as a responsible and constructive member with many initiatives and effective contributions to common work, earning high trust from other countries.