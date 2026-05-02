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Home Politics & Law

UN Vesak 2026 highlights Buddhist values for global peace

May 02, 2026 - 18:56
Buddhist heritage offers not only spiritual depth but also practical guidance for state conduct, particularly as the world faces persistent conflict, divisions and eroding trust, Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Việt Nam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said.

 

Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Việt Nam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations. VNA/VNS Photo

NEW YORK — Buddhist heritage offers not only spiritual depth but also practical guidance for state conduct, particularly as the world faces persistent conflict, divisions and eroding trust, Ambassador Đỗ Hùng Việt, Việt Nam's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said.

Addressing a dialogue marking the UN Day of Vesak on April 30, he stressed that Buddhism's core principles such as peace, compassion and interdependence, remain highly relevant, helping promote cooperation, ease tensions and place people at the heart of policymaking.

He noted that Buddhism has long been closely linked with Việt Nam's nation-building and safeguarding efforts, forming a key pillar of its cultural and spiritual identity while fostering unity and inclusive growth.

The ambassador also recalled Việt Nam's successful hosting of the UN Day of Vesak 2025 in HCM City, which attracted a large international Buddhist presence. The enshrinement of sacred Buddha relics from India was highlighted as a powerful symbol of cultural exchange and international friendship.

Held at the United Nations headquarters in New York under the theme "Leveraging Buddhist Heritage for Strengthening Global Peace and Cooperation," the dialogue underscored Vesak, marking the Buddha's birth, enlightenment and passing, as a celebration of universal values.

Participants described Buddhist heritage as a "bridge of civilisations," facilitating dialogue, enhancing mutual understanding and strengthening global solidarity in tackling shared challenges. Efforts such as heritage conservation, connecting pilgrimage destinations, academic exchange and cultural cooperation were seen as effective ways to deepen people-to-people ties and support lasting peace.

During the event, Việt Nam's mission also presented a video highlighting key moments from the UN Day of Vesak 2025, showcasing a Buddhist community closely aligned with national development and actively contributing to peace, cooperation and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS

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