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Home Politics & Law

Top leader of Việt Nam to pay state visit to Sri Lanka

May 04, 2026 - 08:33
The visit will be made at the invitation of President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm, together with a high-ranking delegation of the country, is going to pay a state visit to Sri Lanka from May 7 to 8.

The visit will be made at the invitation of President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. — VNA/VNS

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