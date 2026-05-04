Top leader of Việt Nam to pay state visit to Sri Lanka

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm, together with a high-ranking delegation of the country, is going to pay a state visit to Sri Lanka from May 7 to 8.

The visit will be made at the invitation of President of Sri Lanka Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. — VNA/VNS