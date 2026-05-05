PM’s attendance at ASEAN Summit reaffirms Việt Nam’s commitment to community-building process: official

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng’s attendance at the 48th ASEAN Summit and related summits from May 7 to 8 in Cebu, the Philippines, conveys a clear message of Việt Nam’s commitment to the ASEAN Community-building process through a proactive and responsible spirit, and through substantive contributions to the bloc’s common work, according to Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đặng Hoàng Giang.

Talking to the press, Giang affirmed that PM Hưng’s participation carries special significance as it marks his first overseas trip and his first attendance at an ASEAN Summit in his new capacity.

His presence underscores Việt Nam’s consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, self-strengthening, peace, friendship, cooperation and development, as well as diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, in line with the spirit of the 14th National Party Congress. It also reaffirms ASEAN as a top strategic priority in Việt Nam’s foreign policy.

Việt Nam’s overarching objective is to work closely with other ASEAN member states to maintain peace and stability, uphold ASEAN’s unity and centrality, and strengthen the bloc’s capacity to respond to emerging challenges, thereby creating favourable conditions for sustainable development across the region and each member state, and boosting Việt Nam’s bilateral relations with other members.

On that basis, Việt Nam will focus on several key priorities, he noted, elaborating that it will closely coordinate with ASEAN countries to effectively implement the 2026 Chairmanship priorities and the ASEAN Community Vision 2045, with a view to building a resilient, dynamic, innovative, and people-centred ASEAN Community.

At the same time, it will work with ASEAN to promote a peaceful, secure, and stable environment, uphold international law and multilateralism, enhance intra-bloc connectivity, and expand and deepen relations with partners to reinforce ASEAN’s central role in the regional architecture.

Việt Nam also intends to actively contribute to key agenda items, particularly urgent issues related to energy security, food security, and citizen protection. The country has proactively prepared practical proposals to enhance ASEAN’s response to increasingly complex external challenges, stated Giang.

According to the deputy minister, on the sidelines of the summit, PM Hưng will hold bilateral meetings with other ASEAN leaders to reinforce friendship, enhance political trust, and promote substantive and fruitful cooperation. These will also be his first in-person engagements with regional leaders in his new role.

Regarding the importance of the 48th ASEAN Summit, the official noted that the meeting, themed “Navigating Our Future, Together”, marks the first annual summit in the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2026. It also carries particular significance as ASEAN officially enters a new development phase following a decade of community-building from 2015 to 2025.

The year 2026 represents the inaugural phase of implementing the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and its strategic plans across political-security, economic, socio-cultural, and connectivity pillars. These frameworks are expected to serve as a vital compass for building a united and resilient ASEAN that continues to uphold its central role in fostering regional cooperation and addressing shared challenges.

The summit takes place against a backdrop of rapidly evolving and increasingly complex global and regional dynamics, including ongoing tensions in the Middle East, making ASEAN face mounting pressures to maintain stability, sustain growth, and realise its long-term development goals. Challenges related to strategic competition, supply chain disruptions, energy security, food security, and rising protectionism are impacting regional stability and people’s lives, Giang said.

In this context, the 48th ASEAN Summit will provide an opportunity for leaders of 11 ASEAN member states to conduct comprehensive discussions on regional and international issues, align strategic orientations, and adopt key decisions to strengthen solidarity, enhance resilience, and reaffirm ASEAN’s strategic value.

It is expected to focus on three major priorities: strengthening ASEAN’s solidarity, resilience, and response capacity in critical areas such as energy security, food security, supply chain stability, and citizen protection in emergencies; advancing the effective implementation of ASEAN’s strategic priorities, particularly the ASEAN Community Vision 2045 and the Philippines’ Chairmanship agenda; and further promoting ASEAN’s common voice and centrality through adherence to international law, support for multilateralism, and deeper engagement with partners, thereby contributing to peace, stability, and development, as well as to the bloc's stature and role in the region and the world.

The deputy foreign minister expressed his confidence that with thorough preparations and a substantive agenda, PM Hưng’s attendance at the summit will further project Việt Nam’s image as a proactive, sincere, responsible, and constructive member of ASEAN ready to help with regional peace, stability, and development, thus elevating Việt Nam’s international standing and strengthening its relations with other member states. — VNA/VNS