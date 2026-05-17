Journey tracing President Hồ Chí Minh’s footsteps held in Laos

HÀ NỘI — A special “returning to the roots” journey retracing the revolutionary footsteps of President Hồ Chí Minh in central Laos was organised by the Party Committee in Laos on the occasion of the 136th birth anniversary of the late leader (May 19, 1890 – 2026).

This political and cultural activity carried profound significance, offering participants an opportunity to reflect on President Hồ Chí Minh’s thought, morality and lifestyle while reinforcing efforts to study and follow his example.

The journey took place at a particularly meaningful time as both Việt Nam and Laos had recently successfully organised major political events, opening a new stage of development for each country. These landmark political events, including the 14th National Party Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and all-level people’s councils for the 2026–31 tenure; the 12th Congress of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party and the election of deputies to the 10th Lao National Assembly, have created a solid foundation for the two countries to deepen the newly elevated relationship characterised by great friendship, special solidarity, comprehensive cooperation and strategic cohesion.

On May 16, a delegation of more than 120 representatives led by Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyễn Minh Tâm offered flowers and incense at President Hồ Chí Minh Historical Site in Xiengvang village, Nongbok district, Khammouane province.

The event was attended by officials and Party members from the Vietnamese Embassy and representative agencies in Laos, along with members of the Vietnamese community living, studying and working in the neighbouring country, as well as representatives of Khammouane province.

In the solemn atmosphere of the historical site, delegates from both countries observed a minute of silence and expressed deep gratitude to President Hồ Chí Minh, who, together with veteran Lao revolutionary leaders, laid a solid foundation for the Việt Nam–Laos combat alliance.

Following the incense offering ceremony, the delegation toured the exhibition area displaying photographs, artefacts and documents about President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary activities in Laos in the late 1920s under the alias “Thầu Chín”.

The exhibits helped participants gain a deeper insight into the hardships and sacrifices endured by the Vietnamese revolutionary leader as well as his close bonds with the Lao people.

Later the same day, the delegation also paid tribute at the Việt Nam–Laos Combat Alliance Monument in Khammouane province, commemorating fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of both nations.

Earlier, on May 15, the delegation visited President Hồ Chí Minh Historical Relic Site in Savannakhet province, where the late leader arrived in 1929 to establish revolutionary bases and study political, economic and social conditions in support of revolutionary movements in both Việt Nam and Laos.

His activities in Laos vividly reflected his lifelong devotion to national independence and freedom as well as his noble internationalist spirit.

During his time in Savannakhet, President Hồ Chí Minh supported the Lao revolutionary movement and helped shape the enduring special solidarity between the two countries.

The delegation also offered flowers and incense at the monument dedicated to President Kaysone Phomvihane, the beloved Lao revolutionary leader who, together with President Souphanouvong and President Hồ Chí Minh, laid the foundation for the great friendship and special solidarity between Việt Nam and Laos. — VNA/VNS