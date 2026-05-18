Bilingual school promotes President Hồ Chí Minh’s moral example among younger generations in Laos

VIENTIANE — The Nguyễn Du Lao-Vietnamese bilingual school held a ceremony in Vientiane on Monday to commemorate the 136th birth anniversary of President Hồ Chí Minh (May 19, 1890–2026), and present scholarships sponsored by Star Telecom to disadvantaged students with outstanding academic achievements.

The event carried profound political, cultural and educational significance, aiming to help younger generations of both countries better understand the life, career and revolutionary legacy of the late Vietnamese leader, while contributing to the preservation and strengthening of the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos.

In her commemorative address, school principal Sivanheung Phengkhammay reflected on President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary life and his immense contributions to Việt Nam’s national liberation cause, as well as to the global movement for peace and social progress.

She stressed that President Hồ Chí Minh’s ideology, morality and style remain invaluable spiritual assets of the Vietnamese nation and continue to inspire today and future generations. For teachers and students of Nguyễn Du school, studying and following his moral example is closely associated with the school’s mission of promoting the tradition of good teaching and good learning, preserving the Vietnamese language and nurturing love for Vietnamese culture in Laos.

The principal also expressed gratitude for the continued attention and support from the Vietnamese Government, the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos, social organisations and businesses, particularly Star Telecom (previously known as Unitel - a joint venture between the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group of Việt Nam and Lao Asia Telecom), which has accompanied and supported the school for many years. She reaffirmed the school’s determination to remain a trusted educational institution and a symbol of the special friendship between Việt Nam and Laos.

As part of the programme, organisers awarded 50 scholarships worth 500,000 LAK (approximately US$23) each to students from disadvantaged backgrounds who have demonstrated strong academic performance and active participation in school activities.

Following the award ceremony, delegates and students watched a documentary highlighting President Hồ Chí Minh’s simple yet extraordinary revolutionary life. — VNA/VNS