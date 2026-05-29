Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Singapore holds official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese Party and State leader

May 29, 2026 - 11:33
Việt Nam and Singapore have developed one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic and substantive partnerships, with bilateral ties steadily expanding and deepening over more than five decades.
The welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm and his spouse was held on May 29 morning in Singapore. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

SINGAPORE — Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm and his spouse on Friday morning, part of the latter's three-day state visit to Singapore.

During his stay in Singapore, the top Vietnamese leader is scheduled to attend and deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

At the welcome ceremony, military bands played the national anthems of the two countries. The two leaders then introduced members of their respective countries’ high-ranking delegations.

Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm reviewed the guards of honour at the welcome ceremony on May 29. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

Việt Nam and Singapore have developed one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic and substantive partnerships, with bilateral ties steadily expanding and deepening over more than five decades. The relationship is widely regarded as a model of successful cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Economic, trade and investment cooperation remains a cornerstone of bilateral relations. Singapore is currently one of Việt Nam's leading economic partners and the second largest foreign investor. A hallmark of the bilateral economic partnership is the network of Việt Nam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs), widely seen as a symbol of effective and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations.

The state visit by General Secretary and President Lâm is considered particularly significant as the two countries continue to implement their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening up new opportunities for collaboration in areas of shared strategic interests. — VNA/VNS

Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất
Vietnam Singapore diplomatic relations

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Top Vietnamese leader begins state visit to Singapore

During the trip, as invited by Director-General and Chief Executive of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Bastian Giegerich, General Secretary and President Tô Lâm is scheduled to attend and deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue on Friday.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom