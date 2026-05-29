Singapore holds official welcome ceremony for Vietnamese Party and State leader

SINGAPORE — Singaporean President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President of Việt Nam Tô Lâm and his spouse on Friday morning, part of the latter's three-day state visit to Singapore.

During his stay in Singapore, the top Vietnamese leader is scheduled to attend and deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue.

At the welcome ceremony, military bands played the national anthems of the two countries. The two leaders then introduced members of their respective countries’ high-ranking delegations.

Việt Nam and Singapore have developed one of Southeast Asia’s most dynamic and substantive partnerships, with bilateral ties steadily expanding and deepening over more than five decades. The relationship is widely regarded as a model of successful cooperation within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Economic, trade and investment cooperation remains a cornerstone of bilateral relations. Singapore is currently one of Việt Nam's leading economic partners and the second largest foreign investor. A hallmark of the bilateral economic partnership is the network of Việt Nam–Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIPs), widely seen as a symbol of effective and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two nations.

The state visit by General Secretary and President Lâm is considered particularly significant as the two countries continue to implement their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening up new opportunities for collaboration in areas of shared strategic interests. — VNA/VNS