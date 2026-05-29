Permanent Deputy PM Phạm Gia Túc serves as Chair of National Committee for APEC 2027

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has signed off a decision on the membership of the National Committee for APEC 2027.

Under Decision No. 938/QD-TTg, Permanent Deputy PM Phạm Gia Túc serves as Chairman of the National Committee for APEC 2027 while Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Hoài Trung is appointed Vice Chairman.

Committee members include Minister of Science and Technology Vũ Hải Quân; Deputy Minister of National Defense Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Trường Thắng; Deputy Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Phạm Thế Tùng (head of the Subcommittee on Security and Health Care); Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information, Education and Mass Mobilisation Phạm Tất Thắng; Deputy Minister of Finance Nguyễn Thị Bích Ngọc; and Chairman of the An Giang provincial People's Committee Hồ Văn Mừng.

Some other officials in the committee are Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng (APEC Senior Officials' Meeting Chair, head of the National Secretariat, and co-head of the Subcommittee on Content); Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Sinh Nhật Tân (co-head of the Subcommittee on Content); Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng (head of the Subcommittee on Communications and Culture); Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ngô Lê Văn (head of the Subcommittee on Protocol); Vice Chairman of the Presidential Office Nguyễn Hoàng Anh; and Vice Chairman of the Government Office Phạm Mạnh Cường (head of the Subcommittee on Logistics and Supplies).

According to Decision No. 1507/QD-TTg, issued in July 2025, the National Committee for APEC 2027 is tasked with assisting the PM in directing, promoting, and coordinating activities of the subcommittees, the Secretariat, ministries, sectors, localities, and relevant agencies during the preparation for and organisation of meetings and activities in the APEC Year 2027.

The National Committee consists of five subcommittees, namely those on content, logistics and supplies, security and health care, communications and culture, and protocol.

The Secretariat serves as the standing body assisting the National Committee. Led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and under the direct guidance of the Committee Chairperson, the Secretariat includes representatives from the Government Office, the Ministry of Public Security, and the Ministry of Industry and Trade. — VNA/VNS