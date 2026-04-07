Police enhances to crackdown trans-national criminal rings

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội Police have uncovered three cases and arrested 58 foreign nationals involved in fraud, organising online gambling for foreigners, and illegal entry between December 2025 and April 2026.

According to the police, after several Southeast Asian countries, particularly Cambodia, intensified crackdowns on high‑tech crime rings operating in cyberspace, some individuals shifted their activities to neighboring countries, including Việt Nam.

To address the situation, Hà Nội Police have actively implemented measures to prevent, detect, and handle foreign criminals engaged in transnational activities in the capital.

The perpetrators employed sophisticated and tightly organised tactics, the police reported.

The ring-leaders, based abroad, direct their "subordinates" to collude with Vietnamese individuals to find and rent operating locations, primarily in high-end apartment complexes and residential areas with a large concentration of foreigners living and working, in order to avoid attracting attention.

They equipped systems of computers, simboxes and mobile phones for the criminal activities.

After setting up locations, the ring leaders assigned foreigners as managers in Việt Nam and organised others to illegally enter Việt Nam.

Here, they directly engage in fraudulent activities or organise gambling against people outside of Việt Nam, avoiding Vietnamese citizens from evading criminal prosecution within the country.

During their operations, these individuals often establish international securities companies as a cover. They divide themselves into numerous groups, operating in a dispersed manner, without fixed locations, and frequently changing residences to evade authorities.

In addition, they hired Vietnamese people to assist with daily tasks such as cleaning and purchasing necessities.

The police warned people to raise vigilance contributing to timely discovering and preventing the trans-national criminal activities. — VNS