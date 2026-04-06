Driver praised for rescuing toddler on highway

HCM CITY — A Vietnamese truck driver has been widely praised for rescuing a toddler who wandered onto a busy national highway in central Việt Nam in an incident that has renewed concerns over child safety near high-traffic roads.

The driver, Lý Văn Tố, a man in his 30s from Đà Nẵng, stopped his vehicle and rushed across the median to carry a girl, believed to be more than one year old, to safety as traffic flowed in both directions.

The incident occurred on Saturday (April 4) along National Highway 1 in Phú Lộc area, Huế City, and was captured on a dashboard camera, later drawing widespread attention on social media.

“I saw the child from a distance and realised it could be dangerous within seconds,” Tố said. “If I had hesitated, something serious might have happened.”

According to the Phú Lộc Traffic Police, officers contacted the driver to commend his quick response and confirmed that he would not face penalties for stopping his vehicle in an emergency situation.

Authorities said the child had been playing near the road when she wandered into traffic, underscoring the risks faced by families living along major transport corridors.

“Seeing her safe was all that mattered,” Tố added.

While the driver’s actions have been widely applauded, officials stressed the importance of close supervision of young children, particularly in areas with heavy vehicle flows.

The case also highlights the need for vigilance among motorists, who are often required to respond rapidly to unexpected hazards on increasingly busy road networks. — VNS