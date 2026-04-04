More than 300 cats stolen by theft ring, five suspects arrested

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội's police on Saturday said they have dismantled a large-scale ring involved in the thieving of more than 300 cats.

Five suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing cats and selling them on to a local buyer who then distributed the animals for slaughter and resale, according to the police.

The suspects were identified as Khuất Duy Thuyết (born 1991), Khuất Quang Huy (1996), Khuất Duy Tuấn (1984), Nguyễn Hữu Sách (1980) and Nguyễn Văn Liễu (1982), all residents of Phúc Thọ Commune on the outskirts of Hà Nội.

Investigators said the group began operating in late 2025 after falling into financial difficulty. They allegedly conspired to steal cats at night and sell them for profit.

The group equipped themselves with two-metre-long nets, 13 fabric sacks, an iron cage and helmet-mounted flashlights, using motorbikes to travel throughout the city.

Each night at around 10:30pm, they would leave Phúc Thọ and scour residential areas for unattended pets. By about 4am, the stolen cats were transported to a purchasing facility called Ba Hảo – run by Đặng Thị Hảo, 65, at No.186 Vạn Xuân Street in Hoài Đức Commune.

Police said the animals were sold at prices ranging from VNĐ100,000 to 110,000 per kilogram.

From there, Hảo allegedly transported the cats to traders in the Hữu Hưng Street of Tây Mỗ Ward, where they were slaughtered and sold onward. Market prices reached about VNĐ230,000 per kilogram for meat, or around VNĐ180,000 per kilogram when sold live to buyers raising animals.

Authorities estimate Hảo made roughly VNĐ50 million (nearly $2,000) from the illegal trade.

From late 2025 until their arrest, the group is believed to have stolen and sold more than 300 cats.

The case remains under investigation.

Hà Nội police has called on anyone whose cats were stolen during the period to contact the Criminal Police Division at No.62 Nguyễn Văn Huyên Street, Nghĩa Đô Ward, Hà Nội, or reach the investigating officer at 093 508 0989, to have the case handled in accordance with the law.

Police have also urged residents to take extra care in protecting their pets and warned against sharing details of lost animals on social media, as this could expose personal information and be exploited by scammers for threats, fraud or extortion. Instead, authorities advise reporting incidents promptly to local police for assistance. — VNS