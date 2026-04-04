Việt Nam receives a record-high 6.7 million foreign arrivals in Q1

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's tourism sector has recorded its strongest first-quarter performance on record, welcoming 6.76 million international visitors in the first three months of 2026, up 12.4 per cent year-on-year, according to the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism.

In March alone, the country received nearly 2.1 million foreign arrivals, marking the third consecutive month that inbound tourism exceeded the 2-million threshold – also an unprecedented milestone for the sector.

The figures underscore Việt Nam's growing appeal, resilience and strengthening position as a global travel destination amid an increasingly uncertain international landscape.

Of the total arrivals in the first quarter, air travel accounted for 82.3 per cent, followed by land routes at 15.5 per cent and sea travel at 2.2 per cent.

The still-dominance of air transport highlights Việt Nam's strong pull among medium- and long-haul markets – segments often most affected by geopolitical tensions and rising fuel costs.

Despite disruptions to some international flight routes caused by conflict in the Middle East and higher oil prices, air arrivals remained robust. This reflects not only improved connectivity but also growing international confidence in Việt Nam as a safe, stable, and accessible destination.

Land arrivals, meanwhile, continue to be driven by neighbouring markets such as China, Laos, Cambodia and Thailand. These markets provide a stable buffer thanks to their proximity, lower travel costs and flexible travel patterns.

In an era where security concerns increasingly shape travel decisions, safety has become a decisive factor. Việt Nam's political stability and social order have helped position it as a reliable choice for international travellers.

Beyond safety, the country’s diverse tourism assets and rich cultural identity remain key attractions. The rise of experiential, green and locally immersive travel trends aligns well with Việt Nam's strengths, further boosting its competitiveness.

China, South Korea remain top markets

China and South Korea continued to lead as Việt Nam's largest source markets in the first quarter, with 1.4 million and 1.3 million visitors respectively, accounting for around 40 per cent of total arrivals.

Southeast Asian markets posted strong growth, including Malaysia (+21.5 per cent), Singapore (+30.2 per cent), Cambodia (+41.1 per cent), Indonesia (+43.9 per cent) and the Philippines (+69.3 per cent), while Thailand saw a modest increase of 6.5 per cent.

India posted an impressive growth of 69.3 per cent, highlighting the vast potential of this South Asian market.

Europe emerged as a standout region, with overall arrivals rising 55.6 per cent. Notably, long-haul markets from Europe continued to grow in March despite aviation disruptions linked to Middle East tensions.

Other markets also recorded solid increases, including Russia (with a whopping +163.4 per cent), Canada (+24.2 per cent), New Zealand (+19.4 per cent), Poland (+19.2 per cent), Switzerland (+18.9 per cent), Australia (+18.4 per cent), the United States (+17.0 per cent), Denmark (+13.9 per cent), Germany (+15.2 per cent) and Norway (+12.0 per cent).

These figures indicate that Việt Nam is not only expanding in scale but also diversifying its source markets, enhancing long-term sustainability.

In 2026, Việt Nam's tourism sector is aiming for a breakthrough year, targeting 25 million international arrivals and 150 million domestic trips, with total revenue projected at VNĐ1.125 quadrillion.

Leaders of the Việt Nam National Authority of Tourism said the target is grounded in the sector’s remarkable growth in recent years. International arrivals to Việt Nam are currently increasing by around 22 per cent annually – far outpacing the global tourism growth average of 5 per cent and significantly exceeding the Asia-Pacific average of 8 per cent.

Notably, compared with the pre-pandemic period, Việt Nam's tourism has rebounded to more than 110 per cent, while the Asia-Pacific region has recovered to only about 90 per cent on average.

Policy support and promotion drive growth

Tourism officials attribute the strong performance to a combination of policy measures and promotional efforts.

Expanded visa exemptions, longer stays, additional entry points for e-visas and increased international flight frequencies have all contributed to the sector’s growth.

At the same time, tourism promotion has become more focused and professional, leveraging public-private partnerships and digital platforms under a coordinated “joint effort–breakthrough” approach.

Việt Nam is increasingly presenting itself not only as a scenic destination but also as a friendly, welcoming, stable and trustworthy country.

Beyond mere numbers, the record-breaking results in the first quarter of 2026 reflects the convergence of Việt Nam's core competitive strengths in a volatile global environment. — VNS